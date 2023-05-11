Members of a national health care advocacy organization will visit Casper on Friday evening to protest against Shepherd of the Valley Rehabilitation and Wellness, a local nursing home the group says is putting profit above its residents.

“Friday’s action is a chance to raise awareness about the poor state of care at Shepherd of the Valley, let others who have suffered there know they are not alone, and invite people to join us in demanding better for our elders,” the group, called Nonviolent Medicaid Army of the Poor, said in an announcement Thursday morning. The event is scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday.

Volunteers are organizing the protest on behalf of a group member’s mother, a Shepherd of the Valley resident. The announcement said she’s experienced “being dropped, going 5 weeks without receiving a bath, and mismanagement of chronic health conditions” while living there. It also decried alleged staffing shortages at the facility.

The statement didn’t identify the resident or her son, but said the two have contacted the Wyoming Department of Health’s Healthcare Licensing and Surveys office to file a complaint against the facility.

“It should have been support for both of us while she was living in a skilled nursing facility, but the amount of advocacy work I had to do while she was there meant it was a huge stress and financial strain,” the woman’s son — who’s identified only by his first initial, D — said in the announcement. “Being there took its toll on mom, too – she suffered a stroke from the stress and has lost the use of her dominant hand.”

Reports on the Wyoming Department of Health’s website indicate the agency has investigated at least three complaints against Shepherd of the Valley since the beginning of the year, though it was not uncover any “deficiencies” related to the claims. (The reports don’t speak to the nature of the complaints.)

Jessica Miller, an administrator at Shepherd of the Valley, on Thursday said she wasn’t aware of the protest.

Miller declined to comment on the Nonviolent Medicaid Army of the Poor’s claims, but offered to forward a list of questions from the Star-Tribune to representatives at Shepherd of the Valley’s parent company, EmpRes Healthcare. The Star-Tribune did not receive a response from EmpRes before deadline Thursday evening.

Federal oversight

Since 2020, federal inspections of the facility have reported 31 deficiencies, including six related to infection control practices, according to an online database maintained by the news organization ProPublica. Shepherd of the Valley was fined $141,000 for the violations, the database says.

The data are collected by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which regulates all certified Medicare and Medicaid providers. Shepherd of the Valley has a rating of one out of five stars on its Medicare profile, which the federal agency calculates based on the facility’s “health inspections, staffing, and quality measures.”

The profile says that, as of April, Shepherd of the Valley supported an average of 144 residents at a time. It also noted that its staffing numbers were slightly below the national and state averages.

Shepherd of the Valley’s owner, EmpRes Healthcare, is based in Washington and operates across nine states. According to market data company Pitchbook, EmpRes is backed by private equity financing.

Private equity firms are controversial; opponents often criticize the business model for buying companies only to squeeze them for profit — by slashing staff, selling assets and so on.

In its announcement on Thursday, Nonviolent Medicaid Army of the Poor questioned whether Shepherd of the Valley’s ownership is responsible for the facility’s lackluster reputation.

Same owner

EmpRes also owned Maurice Griffith Manor, a former Casper boardinghouse located next door to Shepherd of the Valley, which closed in 2021. Just before its closure, multiple Maurice Griffith residents told the Star-Tribune they also had concerns related to a lack of staff.

In recent years — and especially in wake of the coronavirus pandemic — healthcare facilities across the nation have struggled to recruit and retain workers. A June 2022 report by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living found that roughly 87% of long-term care providers were experiencing moderate to high staff shortages.

The report pointed to economic pressures, burnout, a lack of qualified workers and lagging pay as among the many factors contributing to the shortages.

Though Nonviolent Medicaid Army of the Poor is a national organization, its presence in Wyoming is new, said volunteer Julia Willis.

The group takes its name from the Poor People’s Campaign organized by Martin Luther King Jr. in 1968, which he called a “nonviolent revolutionary army.” According to its website, the organization counts expanding Medicaid access and establishing a universal healthcare system in the U.S. among its main goals.

Many members of group, which is non-hierarchical, suffer from chronic illnesses or are disabled, Willis said.

“We’re everyday people who all need what we’re fighting for,” she said.

Willis and her partner Erro Lynd are driving down from Sheridan County to attend the protest. It’ll likely draw a dozen group members, Lynd said, including some from Vermont and Pennsylvania.

The group was already planning to be in Casper for an organizing campaign this weekend.

On Saturday from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Nonviolent Medicaid Army of the Poor volunteers will be hosting a pop-up blood pressure clinic at the North Casper Clubhouse, located at 1032 E. L Street, where they’ll also be educating residents about the looming changes to Medicaid access.

Over the next several months, an estimated 10,000 to 15,000 Wyoming residents are expected to lose their Medicaid coverage as the Wyoming Department of Health rolls back eligibility expansions to the program made during the coronavirus pandemic, WyoFile reported in February.

On Sunday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., the advocacy group will also be hosting a mother’s day event with speakers and activities. That event will also take place at the North Casper Clubhouse.