 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Groups celebrate opening of satellite health clinic in Mills

  • Updated
  • 0
Ribbon cutting

People from the city of Mills, the Mills Chamber of Commerce and the Casper-Natrona County Health Department celebrate the opening of a new satellite clinic in Mills with a ribbon cutting on Wednesday. 

 Maya Shimizu Harris

The city of Mills, the Mills Chamber of Commerce and the Casper-Natrona County Health Department celebrated the opening of the new health department satellite clinic in Mills with a ribbon cutting Wednesday.

The health department satellite clinic offers various family planning services including pregnancy and STD testing. It’s located on 426 Fourth Street in Mills and is open in the afternoon — generally from around 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. — on the second Monday of each month. The hours and services could expand in the future depending on demand, health department spokeswoman Hailey Bloom said.

The clinic actually officially opened on April 11 and saw three patients that day, Bloom said. (The ribbon cutting ceremony was meant to get the word out about the clinic and the services offered there). Things are still slow; one patient visited the clinic in May. So far, no one has scheduled an appointment for June.

People from the health department started talking with representatives from the city of Mills last May about opening the clinic.

People are also reading…

In August 2020, Gov. Mark Gordon declared Mills a first-class city after its population exceeded 4,000 people. Since then, the city has been looking to expand access to health care services in the community with a new facility.

Coincidentally, around the same time, the Casper-Natrona Health Clinic was also searching for a place to build a satellite clinic.

“We’ve been spending a lot of time and energy looking at where we have good outreach and where we don’t,” Casper-Natrona County Health Executive Director Anna Kinder said. “I think the emphasis now is to go to people rather than expecting people to get to you.”

The city of Mills and the health department decided to team up to open the clinic. They opted to open the clinic in the building on Fourth Street, which is owned by the city of Mills, when it became available in December. Over the past few months, the building was repainted and outfitted with new walls to split up the space for two exam rooms.

Community members who would like to schedule an appointment at the new clinic can call the Casper-Natrona County Health Department at (307) 235-9340. For now, visits are by appointment only.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Protesters march in support of abortion rights in Wyoming

Protesters march in support of abortion rights in Wyoming

Around 200 abortion rights demonstrators — children, parents, grandparents, students and friends — clutched cardboard signs with slogans including “I marched for this 50 years ago,” “Stop the madness” and “Whose rights will be next?”

Watch Now: Related Video

This mysterious alien stone was likely born from a supernova star explosion

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News