Groups celebrate opening of satellite health clinic in Mills

The city of Mills, the Mills Chamber of Commerce and the Casper-Natrona County Health Department celebrated the opening of the new health department satellite clinic in Mills with a ribbon cutting Wednesday.

The health department satellite clinic offers various family planning services including pregnancy and STD testing. It’s located on 426 Fourth Street in Mills and is open in the afternoon — generally from around 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. — on the second Monday of each month. The hours and services could expand in the future depending on demand, health department spokeswoman Hailey Bloom said.

The clinic actually officially opened on April 11 and saw three patients that day, Bloom said. (The ribbon cutting ceremony was meant to get the word out about the clinic and the services offered there). Things are still slow; one patient visited the clinic in May. So far, no one has scheduled an appointment for June.

People from the health department started talking with representatives from the city of Mills last May about opening the clinic.

In August 2020, Gov. Mark Gordon declared Mills a first-class city after its population exceeded 4,000 people. Since then, the city has been looking to expand access to health care services in the community with a new facility.

Coincidentally, around the same time, the Casper-Natrona Health Clinic was also searching for a place to build a satellite clinic.

“We’ve been spending a lot of time and energy looking at where we have good outreach and where we don’t,” Casper-Natrona County Health Executive Director Anna Kinder said. “I think the emphasis now is to go to people rather than expecting people to get to you.”

The city of Mills and the health department decided to team up to open the clinic. They opted to open the clinic in the building on Fourth Street, which is owned by the city of Mills, when it became available in December. Over the past few months, the building was repainted and outfitted with new walls to split up the space for two exam rooms.

Community members who would like to schedule an appointment at the new clinic can call the Casper-Natrona County Health Department at (307) 235-9340. For now, visits are by appointment only.

