Hall of Famer Andre Reed to help Casper kids read

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One of the highlights of the annual Awards & Recognition Breakfast that benefits Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming youth members is a big-name national guest speaker.

Selected from a national speakers bureau and usually with a sports background or motivational story to tell, previous speakers in Casper have included Rocky Bleier, Vietnam veteran and Pittsburgh Steeler, Randy Gradishar from the Denver Broncos, Carey Lohrenz, the first female F-14 fighter pilot in the U.S. Navy, and last year, Oliver North.

This year's breakfast, set for Oct. 21 at the Casper Events Center, features a speaker who is bringing some carpentry tools with him.

NFL Hall of Famer and former Buffalo Bill Andre Reed will spend time at the club with a team of volunteers renovating a portion of the existing Learning Center into a "Read with Reed" zone. This is part of his literacy program that encourages children to read 83 books, his jersey number with the Bills. Children who complete the challenge are entered into a contest to win a trip to an NFL game with him.

Reed played 16 seasons in the NFL, but before that he was a club kid in his hometown of Allentown, Pennsylvania.