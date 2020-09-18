Hall of Famer Andre Reed to help Casper kids read

One of the highlights of the annual Awards & Recognition Breakfast that benefits Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming youth members is a big-name national guest speaker.
Selected from a national speakers bureau and usually with a sports background or motivational story to tell, previous speakers in Casper have included Rocky Bleier, Vietnam veteran and Pittsburgh Steeler, Randy Gradishar from the Denver Broncos, Carey Lohrenz, the first female F-14 fighter pilot in the U.S. Navy, and last year, Oliver North.
This year's breakfast, set for Oct. 21 at the Casper Events Center, features a speaker who is bringing some carpentry tools with him.
NFL Hall of Famer and former Buffalo Bill Andre Reed will spend time at the club with a team of volunteers renovating a portion of the existing Learning Center into a "Read with Reed" zone. This is part of his literacy program that encourages children to read 83 books, his jersey number with the Bills. Children who complete the challenge are entered into a contest to win a trip to an NFL game with him.
Reed played 16 seasons in the NFL, but before that he was a club kid in his hometown of Allentown, Pennsylvania.
He established the Andre Reed Foundation in 2010 "to help underprivileged children reach their full potential and become responsible contributors to their communities," according to a release.
In addition to honoring community leader Rhonda Zimmerman, seeing other community members honored and hearing from Reed, attendees at this year's breakfast will have an incredible opportunity. Normally, big ticket auction items are reserved for the Boys & Girls Clubs' winter fundraiser, the Reverse Raffle & Auction held the night before the Super Bowl.
This year, however, attendees at the breakfast will also have a chance to bid on an exclusive NFL game experience with Andre Reed. The opportunity includes a weekend in Buffalo, New York, for two people as Reed's guests at a Buffalo Bills football game during the 2021 season. It includes meeting former Wyoming Cowboys and current Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, a Jim Kelly tailgate experience, dinner, airfare, and hotel. Proceeds from the auction will benefit academic success programming at the 10 club sites operated by BGCCW in four Wyoming counties -- Natrona, Converse, Johnson and Fremont.
To reserve a seat at the 22nd annual Awards & Recognition Breakfast, go online bgccw.org/breakfast20 or call 235-4079. Reservations are required, but there is no cost to attend. Those in attendance will be expected to make a contribution to support youth served at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming.
