Halloween fun for 'kids at heart' starts Friday

Halloween in central Wyoming is not canceled, even though city buildings and downtown businesses in Casper are not handing out candy in an organized fashion this year.

Here is a roundup of what is available for families in Casper and Glenrock, beginning Friday.

Park Place Assisted Living will be hosting a Trick or Treat Trail with the Child Development Center students on Friday. Masks are required and social distancing will be maintained. Residents will be viewing the children in their costumes from the balconies. Staff will be at the various stations handing out candy bags from six feet away.

In Glenrock, over 30 local businesses will be in the General Store parking lot on Fourth Street beginning at 3 p.m., on Friday, to hand out candy to the kids. The annual Halloween Carnival follows at 4:30 p.m., in the Rec Center gymnasium.

The Casper Planetarium is featuring “Halloween: Celestial Origins,” on Friday afternoon at 4:15 p.m., and Saturday at 7 p.m. Admission is $3 per person, cash or check only please. Social distancing is in effect with seating limited to 30 people, and you are asked to bring a mask with you to use if two empty seats can’t be maintained between you and others.