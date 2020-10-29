Halloween fun for 'kids at heart' starts Friday

Halloween in central Wyoming is not canceled, even though city buildings and downtown businesses in Casper are not handing out candy in an organized fashion this year.
Here is a roundup of what is available for families in Casper and Glenrock, beginning Friday.
Park Place Assisted Living will be hosting a Trick or Treat Trail with the Child Development Center students on Friday. Masks are required and social distancing will be maintained. Residents will be viewing the children in their costumes from the balconies. Staff will be at the various stations handing out candy bags from six feet away.
In Glenrock, over 30 local businesses will be in the General Store parking lot on Fourth Street beginning at 3 p.m., on Friday, to hand out candy to the kids. The annual Halloween Carnival follows at 4:30 p.m., in the Rec Center gymnasium.
The Casper Planetarium is featuring “Halloween: Celestial Origins,” on Friday afternoon at 4:15 p.m., and Saturday at 7 p.m. Admission is $3 per person, cash or check only please. Social distancing is in effect with seating limited to 30 people, and you are asked to bring a mask with you to use if two empty seats can’t be maintained between you and others.
Primrose Retirement Communities, 1865 S. Beverly, is hosting a drive-through trick or treat from 5:30 to 7 p.m., on Friday. All are welcome to drive through and safely collect treats from hand-decorated candy chutes created by the residents.
Trick or Treat at the Elks Lodge, 108 E. 7th, from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday. All candy will be prepackaged in little Halloween bags. Open to all kids.
David Street Station presents the annual Halloween Carnival from noon to 3 p.m., on Saturday with games and fun for all.
The Science Zone and Spectra Venue Management present the 2020 Trick or Treat Trail at the Casper Events Center from 2 to 7 p.m. Admission is free. The first hour of the event from 2 to 2:45 p.m., is for guests with special needs. The Trick-or-Treat Trail features 28 decorated vendor booths. The Science Zone provides two tons of candy and each vendor delivers it to trick-or-treaters using COVID-appropriate methods.
Trunk-Or-Treat presented by Garden Gate Real Estate LLC will take place from 4 to 6 p.m., on Halloween outside at the Mills riverfront property, across Wyoming Boulevard from Mills Town Hall. All are welcome.
Trunk or treat, stuff the train from 5 to 8 p.m., at 1243 S. Ash on Halloween night. Eckerson Locomotive Co., and Poverty Resistance Food Pantry are teaming up to bring trunk and treat candy, snacks, hot coffee and hot chocolate, free photo booth and some spooky decor. The event is free but please bring a couple cans of non-perishable food and help fill the train cars with food for the Poverty Resistance Food Pantry.
Family Halloween Dance is 7 p.m. to midnight on Saturday at the Eagles Lodge. Music by Machelle Holloway with the Reception Connection. Costume contest, games, dance lessons and more. Free but please bring a bag of candy to share. Bring the entire family out for a safe and fun Halloween night.
