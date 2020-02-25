Harlem Globetrotters postpone Tuesday night stop in Casper
top story

Harlem Globetrotters postpone Tuesday night stop in Casper

  • Updated
Harlem Globetrotters

Anthony "Buckets" Blakes of the Harlem Globetrotters spins a ball with then-Casper Mayor Paul Meyer in March 2014 at the Casper Recreation Center. Blakes, a former University of Wyoming basketball player, also visited with children and families at the Wyoming Medical Center, Natrona County Public Library and Casper Family YMCA.

 File, Star-Tribune

The Harlem Globetrotters have postponed their Tuesday night stop at the Casper Events Center because of bad weather and road closures, the venue announced Tuesday afternoon.

The team will make a rescheduled appearance in Casper at 7 p.m. April 7.

Tickets for the originally scheduled event will be honored at the April 7 game, part of the team's "Pushing the Limits" 2020 world tour.

The team has shown off its basketball skills for more than 90 years, touring more than 120 countries on six continents.

