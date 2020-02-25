Harlem Globetrotters postpone Tuesday night stop in Casper

The Harlem Globetrotters have postponed their Tuesday night stop at the Casper Events Center because of bad weather and road closures, the venue announced Tuesday afternoon.
The team will make a rescheduled appearance in Casper at 7 p.m. April 7.
Tickets for the originally scheduled event will be honored at the April 7 game, part of the team's "Pushing the Limits" 2020 world tour.
The team has shown off its basketball skills for more than 90 years, touring more than 120 countries on six continents.