Harry Potter, basketball, desserts set in Casper

A limited slate of Saturday fun on President's Day weekend includes a Harry Potter escape room, a basketball doubleheader with free chili at Casper College and a mystery dessert fundraiser at Art 321. Here is a summary, as provided to the Star-Tribune.
Food For Thought Winter Maker’s Market takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday through May at 420 West 1st Street. Come support local and sample delicious home made goodies, perfect for yourself or gift-giving.
Your Hogwarts letter has finally arrived. Come join this event to try your hand at solving clues to escape Professor Vector's detention and make it out of Hogwarts alive. Join the Natrona County Library in the Barbara Bush Room for this very special Harry Potter escape room experience from 9 a.m. to 4:20 p.m., (reservations are every 40 minutes). Groups of up to five can reserve a spot, and kids who can read are welcome to join in on the fun with a parent. Reservations are required. Call 577-7323 to reserve your spot, or visit the website to get more information.
IRS trained and certified volunteers provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 851 Werner Court, Suite #100, across from Department of Workforce Services.
You have free articles remaining.
Poverty Resistance Food Pantry and Poverty Resistance Thrift Store are hosting a free clothing give away from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 450 S. Wolcott. There will be all sizes of gently-used clothing available. No ID or proof of income is required.
An afternoon book club for teens, sponsored by the Natrona County Library, will be held at 2 p.m. at Metro Coffee Co. Teens will discuss “The Alchemyst: The Secrets of the Immortal Nicholas Flamel” by Michael Scott. The group is open to students in grades 7–8, and new members are always welcome. Teens receive a free drink, courtesy of the Friends of the Library.
The Casper College Alumni Association will host the annual homecoming festivities at the “Swede” Erickson Thunderbird Gymnasium. Both Casper College basketball teams will take on the Northwest Trappers from Powell. The alumni association will serve free chili, beginning at 2 p.m. until it’s gone. In addition to the chili, there will be face-painting for the children by the Casper College Association of Dance Performers student club, a photo booth and a 50/50 raffle — last year's winner of the raffle took home $381. During the men’s halftime, student clubs on campus will compete in a bunker drill. Admission for both games is only $1 per person for children and adults. The women’s game will begin at 2 p.m. and the men’s at 4 p.m. Musical entertainment for the day will be provided by the Casper College Pep Band.
Sweetheart Ball Dinner and Dance in the Casper Elks ballroom begins with dinner at 6:30 p.m. in the dining room. Dinner will be prime rib and/or crab legs. Price includes a $5 drink ticket. Music by The Avengers. Members, significant other and guest accompanied by a member. For more information, call 234-4839 or 237-2432.
It's Deadly Desserts time at Art 321, 321 Midwest Ave. Join other fun lovers for murder, mystery, music and comedy with "Noir Suspicions," presented by Outlaw Theater Company. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the mayhem begins at 7 p.m. During intermission, "Deadly Desserts" will be served. Cost is $25 per person. Tickets are available at the door.
Come dance to music by Cory McDaniel's band at the Senior Center from 7 to 10 p.m. All ages are welcome, admission is $6 for everyone 15 or older. There may be potluck snacks after 8 and some door prize drawings after 9:15.
Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas