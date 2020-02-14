Harry Potter, basketball, desserts set in Casper

An afternoon book club for teens , sponsored by the Natrona County Library, will be held at 2 p.m. at Metro Coffee Co. Teens will discuss “The Alchemyst: The Secrets of the Immortal Nicholas Flamel” by Michael Scott. The group is open to students in grades 7–8, and new members are always welcome. Teens receive a free drink, courtesy of the Friends of the Library.

The Casper College Alumni Association will host the annual homecoming festivities at the “Swede” Erickson Thunderbird Gymnasium. Both Casper College basketball teams will take on the Northwest Trappers from Powell. The alumni association will serve free chili, beginning at 2 p.m. until it’s gone. In addition to the chili, there will be face-painting for the children by the Casper College Association of Dance Performers student club, a photo booth and a 50/50 raffle — last year's winner of the raffle took home $381. During the men’s halftime, student clubs on campus will compete in a bunker drill. Admission for both games is only $1 per person for children and adults. The women’s game will begin at 2 p.m. and the men’s at 4 p.m. Musical entertainment for the day will be provided by the Casper College Pep Band.