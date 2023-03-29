Spring has officially begun, as the snow melts and temperatures start to warm across Wyoming.

For some of the state’s ranchers, the departure of a winter that brought frigid temperatures and above average snow is a welcome development.

The past few months have proved challenging as ranchers in Wyoming adapted to rising costs. In some places, the snow has increased reliance on hay and delayed irrigation, while in others, ranchers have struggled to even reach their animals.

But while a frigid and snowy winter has added obstacles, it also sets the stage for what ranchers hope will be a productive summer.

“It hasn’t been a lot of fun, but maybe about June when we’ve got lots of green grass from all this snow we’ll be happy,” said Jack Berger, who operates Berger Ranches in Saratoga.

Even before snow began to fall in Wyoming around November, hay prices were already high.

A combination of soaring fertilizer prices, which has coincided with the war in Ukraine, and sustained drought across the West led to a national hay shortage heading into the winter.

Berger now pays around $300 for a ton of hay, at least a 50% increase from previous years, he said. At the same time, he has hauled in more hay to ensure that his cattle are fed in the frigid temperatures.

Amid the heavy snow, Berger has also had to spend much of the winter clearing roads and paths to get to his animals food and to prepare for calving season.

“We’ve even had to plow some feed trails this year just so you have some bare ground to feed on where you’re not losing your hay in the deep snow,” he said. “It’s just really unusual for us.”

The extra hurdles have added up.

“It’s been tough,” Berger said. “You feed more hay and you burn more diesel fuel and just the costs is what is the most significant thing.”

Jim Magagna, the executive vice president for the Wyoming Stock Growers Association, has heard similar stories across the state.

The snow has been particularly difficult around Sheridan and central Wyoming while the freezing temperatures have added to the work for ranchers and compounded the high costs of hay, he said.

“It’s been challenging for just about everyone,” Magagna said.

The strength of Wyoming’s winter weather this year has been a surprise.

In December, a polar blast swept across Wyoming setting record lows of minus 42 degrees at Casper/Natrona County International Airport and minus 31 degrees in Riverton, with temperatures dropping below zero across much of the state.

The Casper area usually receives an average of around 72 inches of snowfall each year. It’s already surpassed that total by a foot, driven by the 37 inches of snow that fell in January alone, according to data from the National Weather Service.

The same above average trend in snowfall is true for Lander, Buffalo and Rock Springs. Snowpack remains above average everywhere in Wyoming except the far southeast corner around Cheyenne, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service.

Charlie Scott, a rancher and longtime Wyoming lawmaker who runs an operation near Bates Hole south of Casper, has largely avoided the impacts that Berger and other ranchers around the state have experienced.

Scott feeds his cattle roughly 100 days each winter. He expects that timeframe will extend a little longer this year, but a strong hay harvest in 2022 left his operation in a good position.

The cold has made the biggest difference, upending Scott’s irrigation schedule, which normally begins around the end of February or early March.

“We turned it on on the 20th of March, which is late for us. As late as I’ve turned on since I’ve been here,” he said.

Within a week, Scott had to turn his irrigation off because of another blast of cold weather.

The delay can affect the areas of Scott’s ranch that receive water before priority water rights kick in and the tap shuts off.

“If I’m too late starting I may not get all the way over everything,” he said. “It makes a fair difference if I can get everything over on my north side where a lot of those [poorer water rights] are. If I can get it all wet, it’ll grow a good deal more.”

Both Scott and Berger were hopeful that the snow this winter will translate into a strong irrigation season and promising summer for Wyoming ranchers, a sentiment that Magagna also shared.

“One thing about ranchers is they’re always optimistic. There’s always a better day ahead,” Magagna said. “They’re looking to summer and expecting that for the most part it will be a good summer [with] not only adequate water, but greatly improved soil moisture.”

Though costs have increased for many ranchers, cattle prices have also been trending up, according to the USDA.

That should help to mitigate some of the impacts of a difficult winter, Magagna said.

“All of the indications are that we’re gonna be looking at a relatively very strong market for these cattle this summer and upcoming fall,” he said. “That will help alleviate some of the pain and help retire some of the debts that people are undoubtedly incurring now.”