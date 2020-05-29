Health Department announces 16th coronavirus-related death in Wyoming

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A Fremont County woman has died after contracting COVID-19, the Wyoming Health Department announced Friday.

The woman is the 16th person to die after contracting the virus since the pandemic appeared in Wyoming in mid-March.

The patient was an older woman who had been in the hospital and had certain health conditions that put her at higher risk of severe disease in connection with the virus. She is the seventh person from Fremont County to died from the disease. The county has experienced the most coronavirus-related deaths in Wyoming.

The death is the ninth related to coronavirus in the last two weeks. Deaths have been announced on four consecutive days.

To date, Wyoming has recorded more than 680 confirmed cases of coroanvirus, with more than 200 additional probable cases, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

To limit the virus’ spread, Gov. Mark Gordon and State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist began implementing restrictions in March, including the closures of schools and many businesses and limitations on gatherings.

While in-person schooling remained closed through the spring semester, many businesses have reopened, albeit with restrictions, and groups of up to 250 people are allowed to gather outdoors as of Monday.