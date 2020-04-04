Health department reports 21 new coronavirus cases in Wyoming; total rises to 187

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Health officials have identified 21 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday in Wyoming, bringing the state's total to 187.

Nine new cases were reported in Fremont County. Other counties that saw new cases include: Laramie (2), Teton (4), Natrona (2), Sheridan (1), Campbell (1), Sweetwater (1) and Uinta (1).

Patients have tested positive for coronavirus in 17 of Wyoming's 23 counties. Wyoming remains the only state without a known death of a coronavirus patient.

Forty-nine people who tested positive have recovered so far, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. About 12 percent of the cases required a hospital stay. In about 24 percent of the cases, health officials don't know if the patient was hospitalized.

The 21 new cases is the second-highest one day total for the state.

Wyoming became the last state to confirm its 100th case of coronavirus Tuesday, when health officials announced 24 positive tests — the largest one-day total. Seventeen cases were announced Wednesday, the second most in a single day here.

Sixteen cases were announced Thursday, the state's first string of three consecutive days with double-digit cases.