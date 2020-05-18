Health officials announce six more Natrona County coronavirus cases

Six more Natrona County coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the past 24 hours, local health officials said Monday.
The new cases bring to 49 the total number of confirmed cases in Natrona County. Eleven have been announced in the past week. Prior to that, the county had not had a case in three weeks.
The increase comes as restrictions ease in Natrona County and around the state. This month, personal-care businesses like barbershops and hair salons have reopened, as have restaurant dining rooms.
The latest six include:
- A woman in her 30s whose exposure is unknown with the possibility of community transmission;
- a man (no age given) who may have been exposed to another case;
- a woman (no age given) whose exposure relates to an earlier case;
- a woman in her 20s whose exposure is unknown with the possibility of community transmission;
- a woman in her 30s whose exposure is believed to have been related to an earlier case;
- a man in his 30s whose exposure is believed to have been related to an earlier case.
The health department said officials are working to identify and locate anyone who may be ill or at risk from exposure.
"Based on the preliminary information we have gathered, we also believe some of these new cases to be the result of community transmission," the agency said in a statement.
Testing has confirmed more than 570 cases of the coronavirus in Wyoming. Eight people have died after contracting the virus, including three Fremont County residents from the same family. A Northern Arapaho woman's death was announced Saturday night, the first coronavirus-related death announced in the state since April 22.
To limit the virus' spread, Gov. Mark Gordon and State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist ordered the closure of schools and many businesses where people congregate, including bars, gyms and hair salons.
Gyms and personal care establishments were able to reopen with some restrictions May 1. The state has also allowed restaurants to open again — with conditions.
The orders — and the economic hardship they've caused — have prompted some protests, though not on the scale seen in other states. Gordon has said the reopening of Wyoming is being driven by data, not dates.
