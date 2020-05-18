Health officials announce six more Natrona County coronavirus cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Six more Natrona County coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the past 24 hours, local health officials said Monday.

The new cases bring to 49 the total number of confirmed cases in Natrona County. Eleven have been announced in the past week. Prior to that, the county had not had a case in three weeks.

The increase comes as restrictions ease in Natrona County and around the state. This month, personal-care businesses like barbershops and hair salons have reopened, as have restaurant dining rooms.

The latest six include:

A woman in her 30s whose exposure is unknown with the possibility of community transmission;

a man (no age given) who may have been exposed to another case;

a woman (no age given) whose exposure relates to an earlier case;

a woman in her 20s whose exposure is unknown with the possibility of community transmission;

a woman in her 30s whose exposure is believed to have been related to an earlier case;

a man in his 30s whose exposure is believed to have been related to an earlier case.

The health department said officials are working to identify and locate anyone who may be ill or at risk from exposure.