Healthcare for the Homeless launches mobile health clinic

“That’s been going really well because sometimes it was really hard for those people to be able to get here to the clinic because of transportation,” Helmer said.

Eventually, they’d like to be able to park at various locations around the city and invite any housing insecure member of the public to visit them for care. Helmer said they might begin doing that later this summer, but they need more experience first.

“People don’t tell you when you buy an RV all the things that go along with it,” Helmer said. “You know, we thought we were just gonna drive around and help people, but there’s this learning curve.”

Vaccination station

A condition of receiving the federal relief money was that the van must be used to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, which Helmer said they’re more than eager to do — particularly by inoculating residents against the virus.

Vaccine uptake in Wyoming is low. The state ranks fourth-last nationally, and fewer than 33% of residents are fully vaccinated, despite shots being available to the general public since late March.