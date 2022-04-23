 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Heavy snow shuts down parts of all three Wyoming interstates

Interstate 25

Interstate 25 between Casper and Wheatland closed Saturday due to heavy snow.

 Wyoming Department of Transportation

Heavy snow from a late-season storm blanketed much of Wyoming on Saturday, shutting down several highways in the state. 

Interstate 25 closed between Casper and Wheatland, and as of 8:30 a.m., there was no estimated time for reopening, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. 

Interstate 80 closed between Laramie and Cheyenne shortly before 10 a.m. Officials had no estimate for when that stretch would reopen. 

Interstate 90, meanwhile, closed from Sheridan of Moorcroft. Like the other interstates, there was no estimate on when that highway would reopen.

Many of the additional highway closures occurred in the northeastern portion of the state including stretches of: 

  • U.S. Highway 14;
  • U.S. Highway 20;
  • U.S. Highway 85; 
  • U.S. Highway 87;
  • Wyoming Highway 50;
  • Wyoming Highway 59;
  • Wyoming Highway 270, and;
  • Wyoming Highway 387.

For a complete list of highway closures in the state, click here.

The storm brought heavy snow and high winds, reducing visibility to near zero along parts of the I-25 and I-90 corridors, the National Weather Service office in Riverton reported.

Snow was expected to continue falling throughout the day, tapering off overnight.

