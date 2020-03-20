Here's a list of Casper-area restaurants that are offering delivery and pickup

Below is a list of Casper-area restaurants, cafes and other food and drink businesses that are offering either pickup, delivery or both during restrictions related to the coronavirus.
If you're a business owner who would like to be included in this list, call 307-266-0569 or email Sean Johnson at sean.johnson@trib.com.
Click on the business name to visit their website.
|Business Name
|Pickup
|Delivery
|Phone
|Address
|Bosco's
|Yes
|Yes
|307.265.9658
|847 E A St
|Denny's
|Yes
|Yes
|307.472.2992
|4220 Hospitality Ln
|Eggington's
|Yes
|Yes
|307.265.8700
|229 E Second St #200
|Hooch's
|Yes
|No
|307.233.6808
|6985 Nugget
|Moe's Southwest Grill
|Yes
|No
|307.234.0277
|6985 Nugget
|Old Chicago
|Yes
|Yes
|307.473.1900
|3580 E Second St
|Outback Steakhouse
|Yes
|Yes
|307.235.0391
|229 Miracle Road
|Papa Murphy's - Eastside
|Yes
|Yes
|307.337.2410
|4030 Plaza Drive
|Papa Murphy's - Westside
|Yes
|Yes
|307.237.7272
|201 S. Montana Ave Road
|Plows Diner
|Yes
|Yes
|307.577.1504
|2150 E Yellowstone Hwy
|Qdoba
|Yes
|Yes
|307.473.1100
|5030 E Second St, Suite 1
|Remington Restaurant (Ramkota)
|Yes
|No
|307.266.6000
|800 N Poplar St
|Schlotzsky's
|Yes
|No
|307.473.8589
|6985 Nugget
|Silver Fox
|Yes
|Yes
|307.235.3000
|3422 Energy Ln
|The Wooden Derrick Cafe
|Yes
|Yes
|307.337.1003
|112 E. Second St
|Wyoming Hot Wings
|Yes
|Yes
|307.237.5924
|1821 E 12th St