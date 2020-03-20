Here's a list of Casper-area restaurants that are offering delivery and pickup
Here's a list of Casper-area restaurants that are offering delivery and pickup

Below is a list of Casper-area restaurants, cafes and other food and drink businesses that are offering either pickup, delivery or both during restrictions related to the coronavirus.

If you're a business owner who would like to be included in this list, call 307-266-0569 or email Sean Johnson at sean.johnson@trib.com.

Click on the business name to visit their website.

Business Name Pickup Delivery Phone Address
Bosco's Yes Yes 307.265.9658 847 E A St
Denny's Yes Yes 307.472.2992 4220 Hospitality Ln
Eggington's Yes Yes 307.265.8700 229 E Second St #200
Hooch's Yes No 307.233.6808 6985 Nugget
Moe's Southwest Grill Yes No 307.234.0277 6985 Nugget
Old Chicago Yes Yes 307.473.1900 3580 E Second St
Outback Steakhouse Yes Yes 307.235.0391 229 Miracle Road
Papa Murphy's - Eastside Yes Yes 307.337.2410 4030 Plaza Drive
Papa Murphy's - Westside Yes Yes 307.237.7272 201 S. Montana Ave Road
Plows Diner Yes Yes 307.577.1504 2150 E Yellowstone Hwy
Qdoba Yes Yes 307.473.1100 5030 E Second St, Suite 1
Remington Restaurant (Ramkota) Yes No 307.266.6000 800 N Poplar St
Schlotzsky's Yes No 307.473.8589 6985 Nugget
Silver Fox Yes Yes 307.235.3000 3422 Energy Ln
The Wooden Derrick Cafe Yes Yes 307.337.1003 112 E. Second St
Wyoming Hot Wings Yes Yes 307.237.5924 1821 E 12th St
