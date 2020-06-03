Here's a list of places closing in anticipation of today's protest in downtown Casper

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In anticipation of today's protest in downtown Casper, some government services and businesses are closing.

Local officials and protest organizers have said there is no evidence the protests will be anything but peaceful. However, the Casper Police Department recommended earlier this week that downtown businesses close during the protest.

Here a list of what's been announced so far.

Townsend Justice Center;

Natrona County Public Library;

Natrona County Sheriff's Office;

City of Casper services (VIN checks, fingerprinting, paying court fines, issuing permits, accepting plats)

Metro Coffee;

Sonic Rainbow;

Wind City Books;

Casper Police Department front desk (closing 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.);

Scarlow's Gallery (closing at noon);

U.S. District Court of Wyoming (closing 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.);

The Bon Agency;

Cold Stone Creamery;

Casper-Natrona County Health Department;

Wyoming Health Fairs.

If you know of other services and businesses to include, please email us at editors@trib.com.

