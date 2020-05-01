Here's a list of the Casper businesses reopening today

Gov. Mark Gordon announced Tuesday that certain Wyoming businesses — namely gyms, hair salons and other personal care businesses — can reopen with some restrictions today.
The following Casper businesses have posted to social media or informed the Star-Tribune directly that they will be reopening today:
Hair salons
A Mane Attraction
Salon Emme
Oil City CrossFit (opening Monday)
Tattoo Parlors
Nail salons
Massage
Peak Performance Massage Therapy
Flower shops
Child Care
Did we miss anything? Is your business reopening Friday? Please let us know at editors@trib.com.
