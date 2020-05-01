Here's a list of the Casper businesses reopening today
Here's a list of the Casper businesses reopening today

Businesses Reopen

David Anderson, owner of Rootz Salon is reflected in a mirror at one of the stations Thursday, April 30, in Casper. The salon with reopen Friday, May 1, while following social distancing regulations spacing out patrons, limiting the number of people in the building at any one time and requiring everyone to wear a face mask while inside.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Gov. Mark Gordon announced Tuesday that certain Wyoming businesses — namely gyms, hair salons and other personal care businesses — can reopen with some restrictions today.

The following Casper businesses have posted to social media or informed the Star-Tribune directly that they will be reopening today:

Hair salons

Rootz Salon

Salon Savvy

Black Orchid Salon

The Fox Spa

Oasis Salon and Day Spa

Hair by Abi Morton

Dye-Namic Impressions Styling

A Mane Attraction

Salon Emme

Barbershops

Supercuts in east Casper

Supercuts in west Casper

Marc’s Classic Barber Shop

Nick’s Barber Stylists

Citizen Shave

Gyms

Casper Recreation Center

Snap Fitness

Caliber Fitness Casper

Oil City CrossFit (opening Monday)

Tattoo Parlors

Black Sunday

Macabre Tattoo and Oddities

Final Thoughts

Nail salons

Spruce Beauty Bar

Diva’s Designs

Oxford Day Spa

Hidden Beauty By Bri

Massage

Peak Performance Massage Therapy

Flower shops

Nate's Flowers

Child Care

Wonderfully Made Child Care

Did we miss anything? Is your business reopening Friday? Please let us know at editors@trib.com.

 
