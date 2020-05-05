Here's a list of the Casper businesses that have reopened
View Comments
top story

Here's a list of the Casper businesses that have reopened

  • Updated
Businesses Reopen

Terasa Gustafson washes Krista Anderson's hair at Rootz Salon in Casper Friday, May 1.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Gov. Mark Gordon announced last week that certain Wyoming businesses — namely gyms, hair salons and other personal care businesses — could reopen with some restrictions starting Friday.

The following Casper businesses have posted to social media or informed the Star-Tribune directly that they are reopening:

Hair salons

Rootz Salon

Salon Savvy

Black Orchid Salon

The Fox Spa

Oasis Salon and Day Spa

Hair by Abi Morton

Dye-Namic Impressions Styling

A Mane Attraction

Salon Emme

Barbershops

Supercuts in east Casper

Supercuts in west Casper

Marc’s Classic Barber Shop

Nick’s Barber Stylists

Citizen Shave

Gyms

Casper Recreation Center

Snap Fitness

Caliber Fitness Casper

Oil City CrossFit 

Tattoo Parlors

Black Sunday

Macabre Tattoo and Oddities

Final Thoughts

Nail salons

Spruce Beauty Bar

Diva’s Designs

Oxford Day Spa

Hidden Beauty By Bri

Massage

Peak Performance Massage Therapy

Flower shops

Nate's Flowers

Child Care

Wonderfully Made Child Care

Angels Child Care 

Neighborhood Child Learning Center

Pet care

Sunrise Pet Lodge

Did we miss anything? Has your business reopened? Please let us know at editors@trib.com.

Photos: Casper businesses begin to reopen 

 
View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News