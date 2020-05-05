Here's a list of the Casper businesses that have reopened

Gov. Mark Gordon announced last week that certain Wyoming businesses — namely gyms, hair salons and other personal care businesses — could reopen with some restrictions starting Friday.
The following Casper businesses have posted to social media or informed the Star-Tribune directly that they are reopening:
Hair salons
A Mane Attraction
Salon Emme
Nail salons
Massage
Peak Performance Massage Therapy
Flower shops
Child Care
Angels Child Care
Pet care
Did we miss anything? Has your business reopened? Please let us know at editors@trib.com.
