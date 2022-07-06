High school and college students to attend quantum physics camp at Casper College

On Sunday, 24 students will arrive at Casper College to ponder questions that, to most people, might sound like science fiction: Can matter teleport? Or be two places at once? Can time flow backwards?

The college is hosting a group of high school seniors and college freshmen for a two-week crash-course on the weird world of quantum science.

Quantum science studies how matter behaves at the atomic and subatomic levels. Scientists that observe matter at this level report things that seem to defy traditional physics. For example, in a special region surrounding black holes, time slows down.

The summer camp joins the annual summer conference on quantum optics at Casper College. (Quantum optics focuses on how light particles interact with atoms and molecules.)

Both the conference and camp are led by physicist and Casper native Marlan Scully. Scully graduated from Casper College in 1959, and went on to study at the University of Wyoming, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in New York and Yale, where he earned his Ph.D.

Scully has hosted the summer conference in Casper for over 20 years now. But it’s geared toward professors, postdoctoral researchers and graduate students. Last year, Scully and other organizers decided they wanted to do something to introduce young people to the field.

“The goal is to present enough quantum science to these young people that they are excited and interested and puzzled,” said Robert Brick, a research specialist at Texas A&M University’s Institute for Quantum Science and Engineering who’s helping lead the camp.

The camp is free for the students to attend. M. Suhail Zubairy, a physics professor at Texas A&M, will be the lead instructor. In 2020, he published a book geared towards explaining quantum physics for people with high school-level physics and math backgrounds. It will be the camp’s primary textbook, Brick said.

Each weekday will start with a talk from a special guest lecturer. They’ll share a bit about different branches of quantum science, including how it can be applied to other fields.

On Tuesday, for example, the camp will welcome Michael Dowling, a leading scholar on quantum computing from the University of Regensburg in Germany.

These days, quantum science isn’t just something confined to blackboards and laboratories. Researchers have already found a slew of practical uses for it. Quantum computers can make calculations orders of magnitude faster than their traditional counterparts. The technology is now a multibillion dollar industry, Scully said.

Members of the public are welcome to sit in on the lectures. They will start at approximately 8:15 a.m. at Casper College’s Wheeler Auditorium.

Though the lectures are meant to be accessible, people might find them a little on the technical side. But that’s OK, Scully said. Even those who have been in the field for decades find it hard to grasp.

“If you’re not confused when you’re learning quantum mechanics, then you don’t understand it,” Scully said, paraphrasing the famous Danish physicist Niels Bohr.

After each morning lecture, students will break into groups of four for laboratory time, which will be used for science demonstrations and experiments.

Each group of four will have guidance from one or two lab mentors who have expertise in the field.

In the afternoons, students will be able to take part in activities like hiking, fishing and visiting museums around Casper. That gives the opportunity to talk with the mentors and other staff and faculty in a more casual setting.

“The senior scientists in our organization are typically the best of the field,” Scully said.

Students will spend the second week researching a branch of quantum science of their choice. At the end of the camp, they’ll deliver a presentation about it to their peers.

The camp is funded by Texas A&M University, Princeton University, Baylor University, Casper College, Natrona County School District and the Wyoming Community Foundation, in addition to a handful of other private organizations. A list of donors is available on Casper College’s website.

The annual quantum optics conference takes place the week following the camp. The conference hasn’t published its schedule yet, but members of the public are welcome to attend its events, too, Brick and Scully said.