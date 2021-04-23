High school art show puts young Wyoming talent on display

It's Friday morning, and busloads of high school students and a smattering of parents mill around the floor of the Ford Wyoming Center like it's a fine art museum. Tables of sculptures and pottery line the walls, and spectators lean into booths set up by student volunteers a day earlier for a better look at the works of art hanging inside.
“Do you want to see one of mine?” asks Hailey Burger, a senior at Riverton High School.
With her phone, she pulls up a picture of one of her paintings, which is hung somewhere in the pegboard maze that fills the center of the floor. Burger also has two other paintings in the show and one stained glass piece, but she hasn’t been able to find those yet. It’s only 11 a.m., after all.
Burger is one of hundreds of art students from around 80 Wyoming high schools showing their work this weekend in Casper.
Thousands of pieces showcasing the state’s best young artistic talent are on display at the Wyoming High School State Art Symposium, where students can gain recognition for their work, meet with colleges and find common ground through art with people they've never met.
The symposium is organized by the Wyoming Secondary Arts Educators Association, a group of high school art teachers from around the state. This year’s WSAE president, Adam Helzer, says having the event at the end of the school year gives students something to work up to.
“We try to get as many eyes on the show as we can,” Helzer says. “This is an important place to see why we have art in schools and why that’s an important thing for kids to have access to.”
Work on the floor covers as many artistic mediums as you can think of — sculpture, ceramics, glass, photography, drawing, oil and acrylic painting, digital art and more.
A large painted canvas of a woman wearing a gas mask in a dark forest faces a diorama filled with a skull and flowers. A series of five drawings of women in masks, framed by flowers, hangs near a painting of a disembodied eye.
“I like the dark stuff,” says Lexi Prahl, a junior at Torrington High School.
One of Prahl’s works on display on Friday, a perfectly rounded teapot covered in spiders and webs, reflects that. She says she’s inspired by art she finds online and movies, and wants to go to college to study animation after graduating.
“Our teachers always like to help you, but don’t give you so much help that you don’t do it yourself,” she says. “They give you a lot of independence with your work.”
Some of the art is pulled off of walls and tables and placed at the front of the room, adorned with ribbons. Some are recipients of or finalists for the Congressional Award, which means the pieces will be displayed at the Capitol building in Cheyenne for the summer. Others were chosen for the First Lady's Award and will be hung in the Governor’s Mansion.
The front of the room is also bustling with people entering a raffle for works donated by teachers, participating in a silent auction and perusing symposium T-shirts designed by Sydney Hall of Buffalo High School.
“This is a big event, it’s what keeps us afloat,” Helzer says. “A lot of fundraising takes place that this event to keep it going year after year.”
Last year, of course, put a pause on the symposium. The call cancelling the event came a few weeks before it was scheduled to come to Casper. The year before, though, brought in around 6,000 students, parents, teachers and community members.
“Something that’s new about this year is there’s actually a lot of paintings and drawings that have masked people,” Burger says. “Before, if I came here looking at a painting or drawing of a mask person I'd probably think that they're ill or sick, not protecting themselves.”
Jessica Baron, a junior at Lander Valley High School, says when she was here in 2019, the event was even bigger, covering the whole floor of the events center. But even so, Helzer estimates that this year there are between 4,000 and 6,000 works on the floor.
“I didn’t expect there to be so many talented artists,” Prahl says. “It’s a lot bigger than I thought it would be.”
Theresa Bautz, a sophomore from Lander, says the symposium is a unique opportunity to not only view art from students all over the state, but to see some of the students themselves too. Bautz wants to continue with art after high school, hoping to design book covers or do illustrations.
For seniors looking to study visual arts in college, the symposium also holds a scholarship competition and brings representatives from colleges around Wyoming, South Dakota and Nebraska. Helzer says the WSAE gives out six scholarships a year, based on portfolio submissions and interviews conducted throughout the weekend.
But the highlight of the weekend for Helzer, and for many students, is marveling at all the high-quality work on display.
“Just seeing all the pieces, how creative people can be and how people use mediums in different ways is so impressive,” says Paige Emerson, a sophomore at Laramie High School.
Emerson says her inspiration comes from her love of all things science. One of her works being shown this weekend is a surreal portrait of an astronaut in space, done in acrylic.
Her sister, Zoe Emerson, is a senior in Laramie who wants to put her art skills to work after high school as a tattoo apprentice. She’s showing an oil painting called “Cityscape,” and says she gets her inspiration from flashes of things she sees around Laramie that stick out enough to draw.
“I love some of the common symbols and motifs that show up in different art,” Bautz says. “It’s really pretty cool the way that these concepts are so familiar to everyone, but in a really individual way.”