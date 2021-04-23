High school art show puts young Wyoming talent on display

“We try to get as many eyes on the show as we can,” Helzer says. “This is an important place to see why we have art in schools and why that’s an important thing for kids to have access to.”

Work on the floor covers as many artistic mediums as you can think of — sculpture, ceramics, glass, photography, drawing, oil and acrylic painting, digital art and more.

A large painted canvas of a woman wearing a gas mask in a dark forest faces a diorama filled with a skull and flowers. A series of five drawings of women in masks, framed by flowers, hangs near a painting of a disembodied eye.

“I like the dark stuff,” says Lexi Prahl, a junior at Torrington High School.

One of Prahl’s works on display on Friday, a perfectly rounded teapot covered in spiders and webs, reflects that. She says she’s inspired by art she finds online and movies, and wants to go to college to study animation after graduating.

“Our teachers always like to help you, but don’t give you so much help that you don’t do it yourself,” she says. “They give you a lot of independence with your work.”