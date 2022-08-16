High voter turnout in Natrona County largely spurred by votes against Cheney

The Cheneys left Restoration Church in Casper on Tuesday, happy after casting their votes for Harriet Hageman in Wyoming’s U.S. House race.

These Cheneys, of course, aren’t named Liz or Dick — they’re Al and Margaret, who pronounce their last name “chee-nee” and aren’t related to the representative or former vice president (as far as they know).

Why did they vote for Hageman in Tuesday’s primary election?

“Because she’s not Cheney,” Al said.

Voter turnout Tuesday was unusually high for a primary, poll workers said.

A line to vote at the Natrona County Fairgrounds stretched at least 100 yards down Fairgrounds Road around lunchtime. Even Poison Spider School, one of the more rural polling places in Natrona County, had seen about 120 people vote by the early afternoon.

“Some might sigh when they see the line, but I think it’s a good sign,” said Davina Mikels, waiting for her turn to vote at the fairgrounds in a red shirt that said “Pray for our nation” over an American flag.

“It’s just been consistently busy,” said Beth Worthen, working as an election judge at Wardwell Water and Sewer District in Bar Nunn. “We had more people this time around waiting to vote before the polls opened at 7 (a.m.).”

Voting against Cheney

Many voters said they came specifically to vote Liz Cheney out of office.

Of those, all said they were casting votes for Harriet Hageman, a land attorney challenging Cheney who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump last year.

Several said they felt Cheney had stopped representing Wyoming interests, and that she was no longer in touch with the state. Others said she was a hypocrite for turning on Trump following Jan. 6.

“This is Trump country,” said rancher Will Duncan, after voting at Poison Spider School. “He endorsed (Hageman), and I like the way she helps ranchers ... I don’t like the things (Liz) stands for.”

The Cheneys voting at Restoration Church said they were impressed that Hageman had walked in the parade during fair week in Casper. Another voter named Rick said he didn’t know much about the attorney, but liked her television commercials.

Cheney’s fundraising is also concerning for many Natrona County voters — the representative raised most of her money from out-of-state contributions, while the vast majority of Hageman’s money comes from Wyomingites.

“I don’t believe that you should be taking campaign dollars from out of your state, because they’re not your constituents who you represent,” said Tuke Burgess.

Brian Kunert, voting at Poison Spider, said he wanted to vote for state Rep. Anthony Bouchard, R-Burns, a far-right candidate in the House race. But he voted for Hageman instead.

“I usually don’t do this, but I wanted to pick the candidate who was going to win,” Kunert said.

Traditional Republicans

Poll workers said they saw a significant number of people switching their party affiliation to vote on the Republican ballot Tuesday, as well as many registering for the first time. Nearly half of voters at the Natrona County Library had switched or registered on Tuesday, a judge said, and around 20% had done the same at Poison Spider.

Jake Thompson said he planned to register to vote for the first time Tuesday, at 31 years old. He wants to sign a pair of petitions aimed at sending marijuana decriminalization and medical use to a public vote, he said, but can’t until he’s registered. He also said he wants to “see Cheney gone.”

But Cheney is still getting some votes from traditional Republicans. Jeff Davis planned to vote for her , and said he supported her vote to impeach Trump.

“The woman running against her just is completely phony,” Davis said. “My support is with Cheney, 100%.”

Another voter, named James, said he knows his vote for Cheney will likely be in the minority in the Republican primary.

“I’ve been a Republican my whole life, but I know what an insurrection looks like,” he said.

Election ID

Tuesday was also the state’s first major election after a law passed in 2021 requiring voters to bring identification at the polls. Election judges said there were very few problems with the new requirement.

“They’d give us IDs even before, so they all think it’s right that we need to be asking for them,” said Poison Spider poll worker Debbie Reddy.

“They were all asking why we hadn’t had to do it earlier,” another, Terry Kipp, added.

And though lines were long at some polling places, they moved fast. At the fairgrounds, one of the most crowded locations, Ken and Marilyn Neal said they made it through in 20 minutes.

“I’ve never seen a primary like this,” Marilyn said. “The whole nation is watching the Cowboy State!”

Local races

While most of the focus Tuesday was on the House race, Natrona County voters were also weighing in on candidates for state offices, county commission and assessor.

Kunert, voting at Poison Spider, said he wanted to see incumbents voted out on the commission. In his opinion, he said, the current board was too focused on Casper and not paying enough attention to the county as a whole.

He also said that even though he followed Trump’s endorsement in voting for Hageman, he opted for Mark Armstrong, a geologist, in the secretary of state race rather than the Trump-backed Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper.

“Chuck’s kind of flip-flopped on voter rights,” Kunert said. “Don’t flip-flop. Basically, it’s hypocrisy.”

James, the Republican voting for Cheney, said he chose Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, for secretary. Gray’s conduct and repeated warnings in the statehouse concern him, James said, and he feels the representative has no real interest in the economy — not ideal for an office that oversees businesses in the state.

“Chuck Gray is a disaster waiting to happen,” he said. “He wants to talk about voter fraud that doesn’t exist in Wyoming… He wants to be a commentator on Fox News. He doesn’t want to be an actual official.”

On the county level, James said he voted for a slate of incumbents for county commission.

Late night

Polls were set to close at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Most races, especially on the county level, may not be called until late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

Monique Meese, communications and policy director for the secretary of state, said her office could be working as late as 1 a.m. to get results in.

While early, mail-in and drop-off ballots have been accepted across the state since early July, county officials could not start counting them until 7 a.m. Tuesday. Those totals will likely be in by the end of the day.