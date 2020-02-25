Highways reopen after Tuesday morning closures in Wyoming

A number of highways that were closed Tuesday morning in Wyoming because of snow have reopened by Tuesday afternoon.

Interstate 25 was temporarily closed between Chugwater and Wheatland because of winter conditions, according the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

Stretches of Interstate 80 were also closed Tuesday morning because of the poor visibility, but they have since reopened.

Additionally, stretches of I-80 to the west are back open after large stretches were closed for a time on Monday.

Visibility between Cheyenne and Laramie was near zero at times because of the strong winds and snow, the National Weather Service said. The weather service said the snow would decrease Tuesday afternoon and evening from the west to the east.

Northern parts of Wyoming faced more severe conditions. Interstate 90 was temporarily closed between Buffalo and Gillette, and Wyoming 387 was closed for a time from Midwest to Wright. Wyoming Highway 59 was closed between Wright and Gillette before reopening as of 8:11 a.m. Tuesday.