Hikers found safe after getting lost on Casper Mountain

Authorities have found two hikers who had become lost on Casper Mountain on Thursday afternoon. Neither was injured.

The two had set out early Thursday to hike together in the area of Archery Range Park on Casper Mountain, according to the Natrona County Emergency Management office. After being unable to find their way back, the two became separated on the mountain. Later in the afternoon, authorities were able to locate the two hikers through their cell phones and took them back to where they parked their vehicles.

The emergency management office used the occasion to remind those who use the mountain and surrounding areas to remain prepared, familiar and aware of their surroundings when venturing out. That includes bringing extra water, dressing for weather and always carrying a mobile phone with some sort of charge.

Authorities also recommended people download the app “BackCountrySOS”, which allows emergency personnel to find locations sooner. Due to unreliable service though, carrying a radio is also encouraged and those who tune the radio to Channel 3, Code 07 can communicate with first responders.

“We would like to thank our Natrona County Sheriff’s Office deputies, our dedicated Search and Rescue Volunteers, and the great volunteers from the Casper Mountain Fire Department,” Michael Cavalier, the Natrona County Emergency Management Deputy Coordinator said in the release. “Their willingness to serve this way is a testament to our wonderful Natrona County community.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.