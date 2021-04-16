Historic snowstorm cost Casper half a million dollars

The historic March snowstorm that dropped two feet of snow on Casper cost the city more than half a million dollars — more than half of what it typically spends in a year on snow removal, according to a city announcement Friday.
The storm, which began the weekend of March 13, cost Casper $509,238 to remove the snow. The blizzard was the third-largest in the city's history, dropping 26.3 inches of snow over two days -- more than double what had been forecast. The heavy snow and wind resulted in a cascade of highway, business and school closures.
The city will seek reimbursement from Federal Emergency Management Agency for that cost, much of which came from leasing equipment and hiring contractors to help clear roads.
For comparison, the city traditionally spends $950,000 per year on snow removal.
“In this instance, Casper did not have enough equipment and crews to open travel on the arterial and collector streets as well as impassable residential streets,” City Manager Carter Napier said in a statement.
The city plows its main streets and collector streets, as well as residential streets when they are considered impassible. Due to the size of the blizzard, however, the city contacted every heavy equipment contractor in the Casper area to see if they could help clear snow, according to a news release.
The city ultimately hired six contractors to plow residential streets. Even then, some side streets and residential areas remained nearly impassible for days.
Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon's request for a Presidential Disaster Declaration makes Natrona County, as well as its cities and towns, eligible for possible FEMA reimbursement.
The city's request for $509,238 in federal help comes from the following costs:
- $186,711 for equipment
- $138,090 for contractor services.
- $113,328 for leased equipment
- $46,784 for supplies
- $24,325 for personnel
“Now that the costs have been submitted, we are waiting to see if we will be reimbursed,” Napier said.
This story will be updated.
Photos: Winter storm dumps more than two feet of snow on Casper
