Historic snowstorm cost Casper half a million dollars

The historic March snowstorm that dropped two feet of snow on Casper cost the city more than half a million dollars — more than half of what it typically spends in a year on snow removal, according to a city announcement Friday.

The storm, which began the weekend of March 13, cost Casper $509,238 to remove the snow. The blizzard was the third-largest in the city's history, dropping 26.3 inches of snow over two days -- more than double what had been forecast. The heavy snow and wind resulted in a cascade of highway, business and school closures.

The city will seek reimbursement from Federal Emergency Management Agency for that cost, much of which came from leasing equipment and hiring contractors to help clear roads.

For comparison, the city traditionally spends $950,000 per year on snow removal.

“In this instance, Casper did not have enough equipment and crews to open travel on the arterial and collector streets as well as impassable residential streets,” City Manager Carter Napier said in a statement.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}