Hogadon Basin Ski Area opens Dec. 2

Hogadon Basin Ski Area is set to open next week.

Casper's municipal ski area will open at 9 a.m. on Dec. 2 with the Boomerang run, the city said in an announcement. Night skiing will run until 8 p.m. that night.

While central Wyoming hasn't received much snow yet, Hogadon staff have been making snow since late October. More snow is expected soon.

Boomerang will be the only run open initially.

“It’s our most popular and largest intermediate run, so everyone will be going down Boomerang until we get more snow,” Hogadon's Kristin Hazelton said in a statement.

Normal hours for the ski area will be Wednesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Night skiing is available from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Season passes are available at a discount through November.