Hogadon Basin Ski Area will open this winter; COVID-19 precautions in place

Hogadon Basin Ski area will be open for business this winter, albeit with a handful of pandemic procedures, the City of Casper Parks and Recreation department announced in a release Thursday.

Guests at Hogadon won’t be drastically limited from what they would have in a typical season, though Wednesday's announcement included only part of the recreational area’s reopening plan, the portion “that will most affect guests and their decision to visit the ski area,” the release reads.

The most notable difference will be availability in the lodge. “We are fully expecting that health orders will not allow the lodge to be at full capacity,” the release reads.

Because of this, the number of people in the building at any given time will be limited and there may be wait times to get in. The bar and restaurant will still be open, but those inside the lodge will be asked to adhere to a reasonable time limit. The storage of personal items indoors won’t be allowed unless the person has a season locker.

The venue suggests skiers use their vehicles to warm themselves if the lodge gets full.

The equipment rental shop, Mountain Sports Rental, will be open and face coverings will be required of both staff and customers.