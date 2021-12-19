Hogadon scheduled to open Wednesday after warm temperatures delay start

On Wednesday, Hogadon Basin Ski Area will open for the season. Finally.

Unseasonably warm temperatures in November and parts of December kept the city's municipal ski area from opening as early as once hoped. At one point, managers of the ski area had aimed for Dec. 4. When the weather stayed too warm to make snow, they changed their target date to Dec. 11.

Now, on Wednesday, the ski area will open with one run, Boomerang. Day lift tickets will be discounted to $32 until more runs open, the city said in an announcement.

While the big ski resorts in northwest Wyoming have been open for weeks, Hogadon and other smaller areas haven't been able to begin operating due to the warmer, drier early season.

Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area near Sheridan had originally anticipated opening on Friday, but those plans have been pushed back.

"Unfortunately we still don’t have enough snow to open the lifts yet," the ski area posted Saturday on its Facebook page. "Keep up that snow dance!"

Sleeping Giant in the Shoshoni National Forest was dealing with similar issues. Although workers there have been making snow, it hasn't set an opening day yet.

"Due to the warmer temperatures and lack of snowfall, Sleeping Giant has not been able to make snow, nor have we received enough natural snow fall to establish a solid base," the ski area posted Tuesday on Facebook.

La Nina conditions are resulting in warmer and drier weather east of the continental divide, with more perception and colder temps on the west side, a National Weather service meteorologist told the Star-Tribune last month.

As for Hogadon, the ski area is scheduled to be open daily from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1. If snow conditions allow, night skiing will be offered on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, according to the city.

For more information, visit www.hogadon.net. The ski and road report can be reached at 307-235-8369.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0