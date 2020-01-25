Every year, Casper is required by the federal government to conduct a point-in-time homeless count to determine the baseline for how many homeless people are living without shelter in the city at any given time.

The count is only a snapshot, and barely scratches the surface of housing instability and its causes. A breakup, a new landlord, mental illness or a lost job. All can quickly send someone from relative stability onto the streets.

Here are five snapshots, from a variety of perspectives and positions, that touch on the issues of housing and homelessness.

The stories are by no means a comprehensive accounting. Rather, they, like the survey, represent only a point in time.

Brian

There was supposed to be work, but no job materialized.

This is how Brian Flood found himself Thursday afternoon at the Natrona County Library, sitting at a corner table behind the do-it-yourself crafting books.

A heavy-looking backpack lay across the table. He wore a weary expression as Serve Wyoming Program Manager Allison Maluchnik approached him.

“Hi, I’m with the point-in-time homeless count. Do you have a place to stay tonight?” she asked.

Do you have a tent, he answered. He didn’t know yet where he’d be sleeping.

He told Allison he had been staying at the Wyoming Rescue Mission, the city’s only homeless shelter, but was kicked out.

This was not always Brian’s position. He’s made some mistakes. He’ll admit that.

“I’m not going to sit here and make up excuses,” he said. “I have kind of a record, but that shouldn’t contribute to my homelessness … but sometimes you’re not looked at like you’re a good person.”

He did some time in a Nebraska prison a few years ago for drug possession. After his release, finding work was difficult, but eventually he got a manufacturing job. Soon after, he threw out his back.

“After that, it’s kind of hard to find a job,” he said.

Brian said he has “all the means” to support himself, he just needs to find an employer willing to give him a chance.

His situation isn’t unique in Casper, according to a variety of service providers from around the city: a case manager at the Rescue Mission, longtime community outreach specialists, food pantry operators. Brian’s is a familiar scenario to all of them.

Kim Perez, who runs the food pantry Joshua’s Storehouse, said it’s pretty common to see people come to Casper for a job that for whatever reason didn’t come together. They fail a drug test, the position has been filled or they weren’t as qualified as they thought they were.

“And then here they are and they’re stuck,” she said.

Allison

Allison is old hat at this, having led the count in previous years. She knows where to go, what to watch for.

She looks for big, heavy backpacks, “and it sounds so profiling, but usually you can tell by looking at the shoes,” she said.

She lugged a full bag of vital miscellany on her shoulder—hats, gloves, tissues, toiletries. As she approached people, she asked if they’d like a hat, if they needed hand warmers, if they had a place to sleep that night.

Volunteer Wyoming’s Program Director, Wendy Luck, accompanied Allison. Volunteers always conduct the count in pairs.

This is how the “point-in-time” count works. Volunteers like Allison and Wendy walk around the city, looking for people who don’t have shelter on one specific night of the year. The count is mandated by the federal government, so every city in the U.S. conducts a similar event.

Volunteers ask the people they encounter to fill out a survey, and those survey responses are sent to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The data is used to determine funding for various homeless grant programs the agency distributes. The more accurate the count, the more accurate the funding.

In a sense, the almost guaranteed inaccuracy of a one-night-only count is actually a built-in efficiency. The count isn’t meant to establish a maximum, but rather a baseline, Allison explained.

“There are at least this many homeless, every day, in Casper, Wyoming,” she said.

As of 3 p.m. Friday afternoon, 24 people had been counted as unsheltered in Casper.

But the data can miss vital populations, Allison said. One man tells them he’s staying with a coworker now, but had been at the Rescue Mission before that.

Area nonprofits and service providers say this is common, and it can be difficult to get a true sense of need in Casper because so many people are couch surfing or staying with friends or family.

The HUD count doesn’t include “couch surfers” in the point-in-time data, but many advocates, Allison included, said the total number of homeless in Natrona County alone would skyrocket if those figures were included.

“You can be homeless in 24 hours in that situation, they can tell you to get out,” she said.

Allison has been in near-homeless situations before. She knows how fine the line can be between secure and flailing.

She was living in Washington state with her husband in an apartment building they’d had for years. When new owners took over the building, they kicked all the tenants out, she said.

“You can’t stereotype it, it could be happening to your best friend,” she said.

Chris

Someone shows up to repossess the car. That’s Chris Dalessandri’s waking nightmare.

“I have a car payment and had to call the loan company yesterday and tell them I wasn’t gonna be able to pay it this month, that kind of scares me,” she said.

This is all new for her. The moving and the job boards and the homelessness.

For 14 years she had stable work as a pharmacy technician. But the job requires a lot of standing, and as her arthritis escalated her ability to do the work declined.

She started picking up odd jobs but wasn’t making enough to live alone. She’s tried living with family, with coworkers, she even stayed at a hotel for a week while figuring everything out.

She didn’t make the decision to move out of state lightly, she was just playing the cards she had. So she left Casper and moved to South Dakota to live with her ex-boyfriend’s family.

“I was in the process of being hired for a job up there and they kicked me out,” she said. “So, my only option was to come back to Casper … so here I am.”

Brad Hopkins, the Rescue Mission’s executive director, said Chris’ story isn’t uncommon among the Mission’s guests. He listed loss of employment and domestic breakup among the top reasons people find themselves without housing.

“One thing goes wrong and then they’re here,” he said.

For Chris it’s felt more like a million things raining down on her all at once. She’s been at the Rescue Mission since Jan. 6. And she’s doing everything she can to stay as briefly as possible.

She filled out an application for subsidized housing with the Casper Housing Authority, she’s combed job boards and classifieds.

“I just want somebody to give me a chance,” she said. “I mean, I do have skills If I can just get a job.

“I just gotta figure it out. The way I look at it is I’m starting over, again.”

Jackie

Jackie bolted through the doors just to stop all of a sudden, bend down and grab a penny off the ground.

It was showing heads. A good sign.

“In God we trust,” she said, triumphantly raising the copper Mr. Lincoln to the sun.

She was looking for someone and hoped the penny would bring her luck.

Jackie volunteered Friday morning to work a few shifts of the point-in-time count. She works at the Healthcare for the Homeless clinic on Casper’s Lifesteps Campus, and had a booth at Project Homeless Connect, an event tied to the count that offers free services. Before the clinic, she did street outreach for the Natrona County Community Action Partnership.

She met the man she’s searching for through that outreach work. He was homeless not too long ago, but now he has work, a place to live, a car. He was going to come out this morning to show her the places where unsheltered homeless tend to gather to make it easier for her to do her point-in-time count.

But after leaving voicemails and text messages and not hearing anything back, Jackie started to get worried.

She drove to the riverfront on Casper’s north side. The man was camping there when they first met. She didn’t expect to find him, but wanted to check for others as well.

As the morning wore on her nerves worsened. She searched his name online to see if he’d been listed in a recent inmate roster. He’d been arrested for driving with a revoked license earlier in the week, but the roster said he was arrested Tuesday and they had texted the day before.

The mystery solved itself when Jackie’s phone rang. It was the man. He was sorry about missing their meeting but was on his way to visit his mom.

“Oh you’re in big trouble, big big trouble,” she joked to him over the phone.

In seriousness, she was just glad he was alright.

Homelessness in Casper can be incredibly cyclical. People “on the ground” in the city, at a variety of nonprofits, said it’s incredibly common for someone to have enough money for rent this month, then be homeless the next.

“The point in time you’re capturing in Wyoming … it’s a constant rotation,” said Andrew Belveal, a case worker at the Rescue Mission.

People rotate in and out of the shelter, or in and out of employment. The truly chronically homeless in Casper make up only about 5 percent of Belveal’s case load, but 95 percent of his workload, he said.

Jeri and Erica

Jeri Michaelson and Erica Woodford had just sat down to lunch at the Wyoming Rescue Mission. Jeri’s 7-week-old daughter cooed from a car seat next to them. She was almost born there.

“Yeah, I was about an hour away from having her when I finally called the ambulance,” Jeri said with a laugh.

Jeri has been at the Rescue Mission since October.

“I was incarcerated for a moment in time and I lost my apartment, so when I got out I had nowhere to go,” she said.

Jeri has jumped from one crappy living situation to the next. Her mom lives in the area, but it’s a strained relationship. They’ve tried to cohabitate but the arrangement crumbles every time.

Jeri’s housing has been inconsistent throughout her 13 years in Casper. She’s tried living with roommates but inevitably someone forgets to pay a bill, or purposely avoids paying them.

“I’ve been homeless a couple of times because of that,” she said. “It’s just easier to do it by yourself if you can, but it’s a struggle to get there.”

Erica knows how she feels. Three weeks ago Erica’s now-ex boyfriend kicked her out of his house.

“I was with an ex, and we’d been together for four years,” she said. “It was his house, so he dropped us off at the front door here, he didn’t want me living there no more.”

It was a pattern in their relationship, Erica said. She’s been to the mission under similar circumstances a handful of times before.

“All the other times I was with him also, but I always go back the next day,” she said. “I’ve always relied on other people, and this time I want to do it myself.”

Erica wants to be in a position where she can support herself and her 4-year-old daughter without help from boyfriends or shelters. But getting there is hard.

“Minimum wage doesn’t pay for a house,” she said.

Indeed. To be able to afford a modest, one-bedroom rental home at fair market rent, someone earning $7.25, the minimum wage, would need to work 72 hours a week.

Jeri and Erica have both gone to the housing authority to apply for subsidized housing, but neither qualified. Neither is working right now. Erica has some health problems and Jeri just had a baby.

So at least for right now, they’re taking their time to heal.

“We’re starting from the bottom and working our way back to where we were,” Jeri said. “It is possible, I’ve done it before.”

Follow local government reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @morganhwrites

