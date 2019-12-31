Hope coming in 2020

She said from the beginning, donors have been not just friends and family but those touched by Olivia's story.

"I could never have imagined what it's grown into," she said.

The money raised by the foundation goes to Children's Hospital Colorado Foundation and is earmarked for Dr. Nick Foreman, who was Olivia's doctor in Denver. Olivia's cancer was rare and very deadly, but research the foundation has funded has already saved lives in six years.

"We trust Dr. Foreman and do not restrict the use of funds in any way. We want him to use that funding to be able to work on a hunch. The government does not give seed money for hunches," Caldwell-Burchett said.

Her twins were born premature and at 2 months old, she could see big differences between Olivia and her brother. Several doctor visits ensued without answers, until Olivia had a full-blown seizure at a medical appointment. They were then life-flighted to Denver, where it was discovered that Olivia's cancer had spread throughout her brain and down her spine. She was 4 months old.