Hope coming in 2020

Hope for medically complicated children and their families is the prime motivating factor that drives Katie Caldwell-Burchett.
Hope and the memory of her sweet Olivia, who died at 20 months old after battling cancer for 16 months.
Just three weeks later, Katie started the Olivia Caldwell Foundation in her basement in Rawlins.
"She had been everything to me," Katie said recently. "When she was gone, I really needed a way to keep being her mom and advocate."
In six years, the foundation has raised $425,000 specifically for pediatric cancer research, primarily through a number of grassroots fundraisers targeted at specific groups. A winter adult prom, for example, is for couples who want a little romance in February. A putt putt golf tournament and carnival gives families something to do. A color run, one of the first of its kind in Casper, is for recreational runners of all abilities. And, of course, a requisite invitation-only golf tournament is held in the summer.
Looking ahead in 2020, the foundation, which just two full-time employees, is in the very early stages of bringing pediatric specialty health care, now available in Denver, to Casper through its Pediatric Specialty Outreach Clinic, located on the second floor of the McMurry Medical Arts Center just south of Wyoming Medical Center.
Pediatric cardiac patients have already been seen in Casper by doctors from Children's Hospital Colorado-CU School of Medicine. Caldwell-Burchett anticipates that endocrinology and pulmonology will be next, with gastroenterology and neurology to follow.
Wyoming Medical Center leases the space for the clinic at cost and provides support professionals to the visiting medical staff.
The outreach clinic will reduce time in the car for the 1,400 kids from the Casper region seen at Children's during the past two years (approximately 5,000 visits from those 1,400 kids). Children's Hospital Colorado sees patients from all 23 Wyoming counties, accounting for 9,000 visits annually, according to Caldwell-Burchett.
"With the clinic, the goal is completely to keep our children here without having to travel to Denver to receive followup care. Often it's nine hours in the car for a 30-minute appointment. That followed really naturally for us," she said.
Ironically, Caldwell-Burchett still travels to Denver because Olivia's twin brother was diagnosed with Type I diabetes the week Olivia died.
"I tell people I learned how to run a nonprofit by reading 'Nonprofits for Dummies,' and that's not far from the truth," she said. "I had some really incredible mentors, and since moving to Casper in 2014, it's just grown more."
She said from the beginning, donors have been not just friends and family but those touched by Olivia's story.
"I could never have imagined what it's grown into," she said.
The money raised by the foundation goes to Children's Hospital Colorado Foundation and is earmarked for Dr. Nick Foreman, who was Olivia's doctor in Denver. Olivia's cancer was rare and very deadly, but research the foundation has funded has already saved lives in six years.
"We trust Dr. Foreman and do not restrict the use of funds in any way. We want him to use that funding to be able to work on a hunch. The government does not give seed money for hunches," Caldwell-Burchett said.
Her twins were born premature and at 2 months old, she could see big differences between Olivia and her brother. Several doctor visits ensued without answers, until Olivia had a full-blown seizure at a medical appointment. They were then life-flighted to Denver, where it was discovered that Olivia's cancer had spread throughout her brain and down her spine. She was 4 months old.
Stella Beard of Douglas was 3-1/2 and a lover of all things pink when she died of brain cancer in March 2017 after being diagnosed for just three months. StellaStrong began as a community Facebook page to update family and friends about Stella's fight. In August, the Olivia Caldwell Foundation brought StellaStrong under its umbrella, enabling both families to make a greater impact in the cure for pediatric cancer.
Caldwell-Burchett wants a current Olivia Caldwell Foundation capital campaign to raise enough money for a social worker for the outreach clinic, who would be charged with pooling all the resources available families with sick kids. Who gives money for gas? Where can families stay? All of those answers take time to find, time exhausted parents with sick kids don't always have.
There are thousands and thousands of different kinds of childhood cancers, Katie says. She wants to continue on the path of growth that her foundation has seen, while maintaining its grassroots Wyoming spirit. She wants to bring hope.
It's what Olivia would want as a feisty 6-year-old.
It's what Stella would want as a 5-year-old big sister.
And it's what all families of medically complicated children need.
