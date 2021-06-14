Hospitalized CNFR competitor in stable condition after horse rolls backward on top of him

A Southeastern Oklahoma State rodeo competitor was hospitalized for evaluation Monday morning after a horse rolled directly on top of him at the College National Finals Rodeo.
Dylan Riggins was taken to Wyoming Medical Center after the horse ran directly into a wall, reared backward and planted Riggins' neck and upper back straight into the dirt. The horse then rolled straight backward, putting its entire weight on Riggins, whose hand was still in the horse's rigging.
A WMC spokesperson said around 9:45 a.m. that Riggins was in stable condition.
Riggins was riding atop Frontier Rodeo's Crazy Lady in the second go-round of bareback bronc riding. The 24-year-old graduate student was competing in his fourth CNFR. A Kadoka, South Dakota, native, he previously competed at Panhandle State.
The Ford Wyoming Center crowd, already relatively quiet for the morning slack competition, got even quieter as medical personnel rushed out to attend to Riggins. He was stretchered off after a few minutes.
The crowd applauded and the rodeo continued shortly after with Dean Thompson, the last bareback competitor of the section.
"All I can do is try to hit a reset trigger because a lot of guys, it sets a negative trend if someone gets in an accident a lot of the times," the Western Texas College sophomore said. "And you have to be the breakup right there, so it’s just a reset on my brain. I have to say, 'All right,' and kind of put myself in a state that it’s time to ride."
Thompson recorded an 80.5, the best score of the first section of bareback bronc riding.
"I did notice after the 8 seconds I think subconsciously a little bit my brain was like, 'All right, time to just step off,'" he said. "Because I did get tossing in my hand a little bit and a lot of times you can end up getting bucked down after the whistle right there. But for the 8 seconds, it was just game time."
Added Gauge McBride, a bareback rider from Panola College: "Everybody is going to think about stuff like that, but you’ve got to think that all I can do is what I’m in control of. Things like that, I have no control over it.
"They’re bound to happen, but you just pray to God they don’t."
This story will be updated.
Davis Potter contributed to this report.
Follow managing editor Brandon Foster on Twitter @BFoster91