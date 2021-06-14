Hospitalized CNFR competitor in stable condition after horse rolls backward on top of him

A Southeastern Oklahoma State rodeo competitor was hospitalized for evaluation Monday morning after a horse rolled directly on top of him at the College National Finals Rodeo.

Dylan Riggins was taken to Wyoming Medical Center after the horse ran directly into a wall, reared backward and planted Riggins' neck and upper back straight into the dirt. The horse then rolled straight backward, putting its entire weight on Riggins, whose hand was still in the horse's rigging.

A WMC spokesperson said around 9:45 a.m. that Riggins was in stable condition.

Riggins was riding atop Frontier Rodeo's Crazy Lady in the second go-round of bareback bronc riding. The 24-year-old graduate student was competing in his fourth CNFR. A Kadoka, South Dakota, native, he previously competed at Panhandle State.

The Ford Wyoming Center crowd, already relatively quiet for the morning slack competition, got even quieter as medical personnel rushed out to attend to Riggins. He was stretchered off after a few minutes.

The crowd applauded and the rodeo continued shortly after with Dean Thompson, the last bareback competitor of the section.

