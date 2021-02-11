How cold is it? Temps in several Wyoming towns never made it above zero today

The cold snap gripping Wyoming this week has plunged temperatures so low that some never clawed above zero.

On Thursday, the high in Casper never rose above negative 4 degrees. And that was actually warm relative to other parts of Wyoming.

The high in Powell on Thursday was minus 15 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Buffalo and Cody never rose above minus 13.

Meanwhile, the lows in Casper reached minus 15 degrees on Thursday, the weather service reported. The lows in Powell, Buffalo and Cody fell to minus 17.

Friday will be just as cold. The weather service is forecasting a high of minus 6 and a low of minus 16 for Casper. Wind chills will make it feel even colder and could cause frostbite in mere minutes on exposed skin.

Much of the northern portion of the state remains under a wind chill advisory. Meanwhile, snow is expected in many parts of Wyoming.

The bulk of the snow is expected in the northwest, where 4-6 inches could fall on Jackson. Casper could get 2-3 inches, according to the weather service.

