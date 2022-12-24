How does a Buddhist nun with roots in Catholicism celebrate the holidays?

In the larger context of Wyoming — a state dominated by conservative, cowboy values that emphasize tradition, individualism and morality — it might be easy to assume that everyone celebrates Christmas the exact same way, for the exact same reasons. Other religions are here, but since they’re smaller and usually more concentrated in the more urban areas of the state, they might be passed over.

Still, the fact remains that religion is very rarely, if ever, monolithic, even within Christianity. There are communities of Jews, celebrating Hanukkah; Black communities, celebrating Kwanzaa; communities of spiritual people celebrating a mix of things, according to what they feel led to do.

So what might the holidays look like for an ordained Buddhist nun who converted to Catholicism as an adult and considers that a “big part” of her story but also finds herself drawn to “the more mystical traditions of the world”?

Jessika — whose Dharma name is Ani Wa Jessika, which roughly means “auntie” (the “ani”) and “wisdom awaken” (the “wa”), as she explained it — lives in Casper and is an ordained nun in the Buddhist tradition. Her daily faith practice revolves largely around that, but she also blends it with other religious traditions, such as Advent, a Christian tradition.

Currently, Jessika has her own organization and works closely with The Table, another spiritual community in Casper. The Red Clay Abbey, which she is the “unofficial abbess” of, is a “public sanctuary (rest space),” according to its website.

Practicing her faith

Jessika uses a 40-day timeline for many of her practices. Seeking out new things is a core tenet of who she is, but she also recognizes that discipline is necessary.

“It’s not actually really in my nature to practice something long term,” she said. “I really like new experiences. So I do commit and have learned discipline in such a way that I will take a practice and practice it long term, because you can’t really learn from a practice or allow it to translate into your life until you really give it some time and a chance to work through you.”

And some of her practices stay the same no matter what — another facet of the Buddhist tradition she adheres to. These are part of her faith disciplines as a nun.

She does Kundalini yoga, a school of yoga that is influenced by Shaktism and Tantra schools of Hinduism, as well as a daily “sadhana,” which just translates to daily practice, involving a series of chants, mantras, intentions and prostrations.

And right now — in the heat of the holiday season — she is paring it down, keeping it fuss-free.

“My current 40-day practice includes my typical prostrations and sadhana. And then I’m just doing a really simple chanting practice and breathing meditation in the morning,” she said. “And that’s it. It’s pretty — it’s pretty simple.

“I’ve simplified things during this particular season. Because another practice that I like to engage in, in the Christian tradition, is the practice of Advent. And so that sort of becomes my kind of seasonal holiday practice, is Advent. Instead of getting wrapped up in Christmas hustle and bustle, or those kinds of things, I tried to practice slowing down. I do a lot of creative things during this time.”

Slowing down

Another thing that helps, she said, is the practice of using touch stones throughout her day. This idea she pulled from the Benedictine model and the Buddhist monastic tradition. A natural rhythm for this season helps her to slow down and keep things on track.

Moving at a slower pace is also a rebellion from how the large majority of American society views the holidays, she said. And since Advent is a period of waiting and expectation, it’s a time to embrace patience.

“ … For me, leaning into add that, which is basically a season of waiting, you know, helps me to engage some things that I think our culture has really lost, like, we don’t want to be bored, we don’t want to be still, we don’t want to be quiet,” she said. “It’s just such a perfect time of year — it’s like, the Christian calendar is set up to help you to structure your year, you know, and I really love the Christian calendar. For that reason, it’s already built out for me. This time is the time of waiting, it is the time for stillness, it’s winter. … All of creation is setting down and laying fallow.”

And that mindset translates to the actual holiday, too. Jessika will be just “hanging out” on Christmas. She really enjoys going to a midnight mass and might light some candles at home and visit her nieces. But she doesn’t have anything extravagant planned.

That’s intentional, she said. Jessika understands that the holidays can be a time of dissension from family and grief for many. She’ll make herself available pastorally, as her roles at the Red Clay Abbey and The Table require, for those who may not want to spend time with family but still need someone to be with.

But what about New Year’s celebrations, the Star-Tribune asked?

Jessika’s not completely sure.

“I mostly live by what I would consider, like, divine inspiration,” she said. “And so whatever is sort of coming up in my world or, you know, in my development or whatever, I try to be open to what I’m needing to learn or understand or be connected to. And my practice has kind of arrived out of that.”

What she does know she wants to pursue is helping others to find daily rhythms that work for them and their spiritual lives.

But it will still be winter, she said. She doesn’t expect too much to happen. Not until spring, when the world starts to wake again.

“I’m sure that’s when the most change will come about,” she said.