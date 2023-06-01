Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Wyoming became only slightly more religious between 2010 and 2020, data from the Religion Census shows.

The census, which is done by the Associations of Statisticians of American Religious Bodies, was released in April. It examined shifts among religions across the country as a whole.

Ryan Burge, a political scientist, statistician and Baptist pastor, put the data from the census into a map so that the changes could be tracked from county to county. Wyoming is a bit of a patchwork quilt: 12 counties gained more religious adherents — which “generally are members, children who are not members, and others who are not members but are considered participants in the congregation,” according to the group, but the state’s nine other counties lost adherents.

Teton, Big Horn, Washakie, Crook and Carbon counties all gained religious adherents at a rate of 10% or more. Uinta, Lincoln, Fremont, Park, Natrona, Niobrara, Campbell and Platte counties saw a 0-5% increase. Weston County experienced a moderate gain of 5-10%.

Sweetwater, Sublette, Hot Springs and Converse counties lost adherents by 0-5%. Sheridan, Johnson, Albany, Laramie and Goshen counties lost adherents by 10% or more.

Organized religion in the U.S. is going through a bit of an overhaul as more people leave Christianity and express no religious preference.

There is also a map that shows what percentage of a county’s population is comprised of religious adherents. Once again, Wyoming is a quilt of many different colors.

Uinta, Lincoln, Big Horn and Washakie counties were the most religious, with 55% of people describing themselves as adherents. Sweetwater, Carbon and Park counties came next, with 45%-55% of the population adhering to a religion. Sublette, Converse, Albany, Niobrara, Goshen and Laramie counties were the least religious counties in the data set, coming in at 35% or less. The remainder of Wyoming’s counties fell somewhere in between.

Wyoming sits just west of the spine of the most religiously-affiliated counties in the country as well as, of course, the Bible Belt, the portion of the country that has been historically religious.

More data from the Association of Religious Data Archives organizes the county membership report for 2020. Natrona County has 16 congregations of nondenominational Christian churches, 14 congregations in the Southern Baptist Convention and 11 in the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints. Its three Catholic churches fall into the fourth spot, but there are also three Christian Churches and Churches of Christ, and three Jehovah’s Witness congregations.

The Catholic churches, though sharing their No. 3 spot with other religious groups, have more adherents in Natrona County than any other religion or denomination: 8,678 to the 16 nondenominational churches’ 6,404. The LDS church has 4,752. The Church of God (Anderson, Indiana) has 3,668 adherents and the Southern Baptist Convention 2,435.

It is important to remember that this data is from 2020. The Religion Census is a decennial study.

More information on the Religion Census can be found at www.usreligioncensus.org.