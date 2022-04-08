How to celebrate Easter week in Casper

Looking for family friendly Easter events in the Casper area? There’s plenty going on, from an egg hunt downtown to brunch on Casper Mountain.

Egg Hunts

Easter Shop Hop in downtown Casper

The Downtown Casper Business Association is organizing an Easter egg hunt April 13-16 in downtown Casper. Patrons can visit participating stores to find Easter eggs filled with coupons and goodies.

Businesses taking part in the event include: The Cadillac Cowgirl, Gear Up, The Pink Lion Design Co., Jade Elephant and A Place for Passion. For more information, see the association’s Facebook event.

Casper community egg hunt

Boy Scouts of America’s Doc Robertson Memorial Service Center, located at 3939 Casper Mountain Road, will host a community Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. on April 16.

Egg hunt at College Heights Baptist Church

College Heights Baptist Church, located at 1927 S. Walnut St., will host a children’s egg hunt at 11 a.m. on April 16. The event will be followed by a men’s chili cook-off.

Bar Nunn egg hunt

The Bar Nunn Parks and Recreation will hold Easter egg hunts for children from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Antelope Park, located at the intersection of Antelope Drive and Palomino Avenue in Bar Nunn. The hunts are separated by age groups.

Easter Brunches

Hogadon Basin Lodge

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 17

Where: Hogadon Basin Lodge, located at 2500 Hogadon Road

Prices and info: Seats for adults are $35, seats for children ages 4 to 10 are $19. Reservations are required from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. To reserve a table and view the menu, visit the Ford Wyoming Center’s website.

Casper Country Club

When: 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 17

Where: Casper Country Club, located at 4149 Country Club Road

Prices and info: Adults are $39.95. Children ages 6 through 12 $15.95. Reservations are required. To reserve a table, call 307-235-5777. To view the menu, visit Casper Country Club’s website.

Occasions by Cory

When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 17

Where: Occasions by Cory, located at 303 S. Wolcott.

Prices and info: Adult seats cost $36.95, and kids cost $13.95. Reservations are required. To reserve seats, and to see the menu, check out Occasions by Cory’s website.

Other events

Easter bunny photo day at Old Town Family Fun

On Saturday from noon to 2 p.m., Old Town Family Fun is offering free photos with the Easter bunny. Old Town Family Fun is located at 301 W. E. St.

Easter craft for kids at the Natrona County Library

Kindergartners through sixth graders are invited to make Easter egg-shaped houses at the Natrona County Library at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Materials will be provided. The library is located at 307 E. Second St.

