How to recycle in Casper

When you toss an item into a big green recycling bin in Casper, you’ve completed the first step in its long journey towards regeneration into something new.

It’ll then go to the Casper balefill, where it’s sorted into the appropriate batch of paper, plastic or metal goods. From there, it’ll be sent off for processing and eventually sold as recyclable material, where it gets a second life.

But Cindie Langston, Casper’s solid waste manager, estimates that only around 10% or 20% of residents in the Casper area are actively recycling.

While there are currently no city-run curbside recycling services in Natrona County, there is a Utah-based company that offers curbside pickup here starting at $12 per month.

But it’s free to use the city’s eight recycling depots, plus ones in Mills and Bar Nunn — you just have to know what can go in and how to sort it. Too much contamination in a batch of recycling, Langston said, can make the sorting process longer and more expensive and the city may end up taking less money to get rid of the lower-grade batch. In the worst-case scenario, the load has to be trashed completely.

We met with Langston last week to get the rundown on what can go in those green bins and what can’t.

What can go in

Recycling depots in Natrona County have designated bins for: aluminum cans, tin cans, magazines and catalogs, newspapers and inserts, white paper, clear plastic bottles, colored plastic and corrugated cardboard (like cardboard boxes).

The number one thing Langston recommends recycling is metal.

“I will tell everybody, if you’re not recycling metals, that’s just almost criminal in my mind,” she said, “because there’s only so many minerals in the world, and it’s one of the most reusable things there are.”

Make sure to peel paper labels off of food cans before recycling. In addition to drink and food cans, Langston said the Casper recycling facility at the landfill can also accept metal items like barbeque grills, cameras and other equipment.

Cardboard boxes are also extremely easy to recycle. Just peel off any tape you can, then break the boxes down flat for recycling. With more and more people doing their shopping online, recycling is also a good way to get the pile of boxes out of your house.

Egg cartons, drink sleeves and drink holders made of brown cardboard material can also go in the cardboard bin.

One of the most common questions Langston gets, she said, is about paperboard — the thin, pressed cardboard that makes up cereal or cracker boxes and lots of other packaging.

While there should be bins specifically for paperboard by the end of the year, for now you can recycle it in the magazine bin along with toilet paper or paper towel rolls.

Other paper with lots of ink, like flyers or brightly colored construction paper, can also go in with the magazines. Paper with lighter colors or less ink can go in the white paper bin, Langston said.

Shredded paper can also go in the white paper bin, but should be packaged in a tied plastic bag when you toss it in — if it’s not, the wind may take it before the truck can.

Thin packing paper, which is often brown or off-white and comes in some shipping boxes, can be recycled in the newspaper bin.

Plastic items that can be recycled include clear plastic soda and drink bottles (called No. 1 for the number that can be found on their bottoms) and opaque or colored plastic containers for things like motor oil, bleach, detergent, milk gallons, lotion, over-the-counter pills and other common items (No. 2). Hard plastic six-pack can holders, found in many liquor stores, can also go in the No. 2 bin.

By the end of the year, Langston said there will be separate bins for opaque plastic No. 2 items — like motor oil and bleach containers — and more translucent items like milk jugs. But for now, they can mix in the No. 2 bin.

And for any container that used to hold food, make sure to rinse and wipe it out before recycling — it’s easier to process that way, but it also keeps bugs and bees out of the bin.

More specialized items, like batteries and electronics including cell phones, gaming consoles and computers, can also be recycled at the Casper landfill facility.

A full list of accepted electronic waste can be found on the city’s website, along with guidelines and frequently asked questions for all types of recycling. Any other specific questions can be directed to the solid waste division at (307) 235-8246.

What can’t go in

There are a few common materials that can’t be recycled in the Casper area.

The area discontinued its glass recycling service around two years ago, Langston said. There weren’t enough people recycling glass around Casper to justify the cost of transporting and processing it, she said.

There is a bin for phone books at the city’s depots — but it’s a trash can.

And while most plastic bottles can be recycled, their tops often cannot. Remember to take off and throw away the caps and rings from drink bottles or plastic bottles for detergent and other household goods before throwing bottles in the bin.

Thin plastic containers like those for lettuce or makeup packaging can’t be recycled in Casper.

Plastic grocery bags and newspaper sleeves can’t be recycled at city depots, but most grocery stores including Albertson’s, Smith’s and Walmart have containers near the front of their stores where you can recycle them.

Styrofoam containers, packing material and peanuts also can’t be recycled here, though Langston said there is a facility in Sheridan that can accept and process styrofoam packaging.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.