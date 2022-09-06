Humphrey, McIntosh chosen to fill short-term Casper City Council seats

Casper City Council swore in two short-term interim members Tuesday night.

Kenyne Humphrey, a former council member and mayor, and business consultant Michael McIntosh were chosen to represent Casper's west and east sides, respectively.

They will fill seats left by council members Shawn Johnson and Vice Mayor Steve Freel, who resigned in August after each of them moved to new homes outside the wards they represent.

Both Freel and Johnson already planned to leave their posts at the start of the year, opting to run for county commissioner spots instead.

Council member Bruce Knell was appointed Tuesday to take over Freel's vice mayor position in the interim, after a straw poll of the sitting council.

The interim members will sit on the council only until January, when a new group elected in the upcoming election is set to be sworn in.

Current council members interviewed seven candidates for the two openings before a Tuesday meeting. The candidates included two former Casper council members, former local electeds from Mills and Colorado and other Casper locals.

Humphrey, a four-time mayor who served on the Casper council for 12 years until 2018, will take Johnson's spot in Ward 2, representing the west side. She said that while watching recent meetings, she's seen a lot of the same issues she dealt with on the council cycle back in recent years.

"I know how to push the buttons. I know how to run a meeting... I can go jump in and get started right away, and I'm not afraid to make those tough decisions that we're going to need to make in the next three months," she told the council Tuesday.

She said her experience on the dais, connections with other local leaders and years of service on various boards gives her a good grasp on current issues facing Casper. Humphrey also manages an assisted living facility in Casper, which she said gives her insight into the challenges of an aging population.

McIntosh, taking over from Freel in Ward 3 on the east side, has served on the planning and zoning commission for two years. He said that has given him insight into city operations, and he's already been involved in the early stages of planning a proposed indoor sports facility on city land near the events center.

He supports the 1-cent sales tax being renewed this fall, and praised the city for collecting public input on how the money should be spent.

"Without that tax, our city would be unable to do these amazing things, as well as not being able to provide vital services," McIntosh said.

Living in Brazil as a missionary and working in several states, McIntosh said, gives him a wider perspective on local issues.

Humphrey and McIntosh both took their seats with the rest of the council members immediately after being sworn in Tuesday.