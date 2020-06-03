Hundreds march through downtown Casper in silence to protest killing of George Floyd

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered to silently march in downtown Casper on Wednesday in protest of police brutality and the videotaped police killing of George Floyd.
The protesters began marching at noon, starting at David Street Station and ending at the Hall of Justice, home of the Casper Police Department and Natrona County Sheriff's Office.
The march was held in silence at the request of Floyd's uncle, according to a social media post from Casper Youth for Change, the Natrona County High School-based group that organized the march. A spokesperson for the group said it reached out to Floyd's uncle, who lives in Rapid City, South Dakota, through familial contacts.
Upon arriving at the Hall of Justice, the silence was broken by a round of applause before a number of speakers addressed the crowd with a sound system. The crowd chanted "I can't breathe," a reference to comments made by Floyd shortly before his death as a white police officer knelt on his neck. The phrase also dates back to the death of Eric Garner, who was put in a chokehold by a New York Police Department officer in 2014.
"I'm here because I’m mad," a 15-year-old named Maisha told the crowd. "Not only am I mad, I’m angry. Not only am I angry, I’m pissed."
"I shouldn’t have to stand next to my white neighbor and know if I walk into that store, they’re gonna follow me," she continued. "I’m tired of reading another black man killed.”
The crowd outside Casper/Natrona County Hall of Justice. pic.twitter.com/oLtaqX6uw5— Morgan Hughes (@morganhwrites) June 3, 2020
As of 12:50 p.m., the protest has remained entirely peaceful, which one of the event's organizers, Tanner Ewald, noted as the event neared its end.
"They thought we would be violent, we weren’t violent.” Ewald said, before making a final call to action for people to continue advocating for change after the day’s events.
The crowd continued to swell as the event went on. Protesters spilled onto David Street in both directions between the Hall of Justice and the Casper City Hall.
"Black is beautiful, not criminal," read one protester's sign Wednesday. "Hands up don't shoot" read another, which honored other black men and women killed or abused by law enforcement.
The protest came alongside others nationally in the wake of a Minneapolis police killing of Floyd, a handcuffed black man. In video captured by bystanders, the officer, Derek Chauvin, can be seen pushing his knee against Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes.
The Minneapolis agency fired Chauvin and three other police officers involved. Chauvin has been charged with two felonies, including second-degree murder. Authorities on Wednesday said they planned to file charges against the three other officers.
The slow official response prompted extensive protesting in Minneapolis that soon led to looting and property destruction, including the razing of a police precinct building. Elsewhere in the country, similar protests — sometimes accompanied by property destruction — have sprung up. Footage from around the country shows further brutality, with police sometimes indiscriminately attacking protesters.
In Casper, a group of about 30 students marched Tuesday in solidarity with protesters against police brutality in Minnesota and elsewhere. Other protests have been held throughout the state, including in Cheyenne, Jackson, Laramie, Riverton, Gillette and Rock Springs.
Wednesday's march had been much anticipated by law enforcement locally. The Casper Police Department issued a statement on Monday asking people unconnected with the Wednesday protest to avoid the downtown area. Then, on Tuesday, the agency issued a series of statements denouncing social media conspiracies.
Some spectators watched the rally while carrying pistols and AR-15 rifles. A handful of armed spectators told a reporter they were there to protect the First Amendment rights of protesters and had bottles of water to hand out.
Just chatted with a handful of armed spectators ahead of today’s protest in Casper. They’re armed, they said, to protect the 1A rights of those protesting. They said they have a group of about 12 ppl, and are also handing out water bottles to protestors. pic.twitter.com/CL5jQZktSi— Morgan Hughes (@morganhwrites) June 3, 2020
Police maintained a strong presence, but did not interfere with the rally. Officers were dressed in their regular uniforms, thought at least one was observed with a gas mask on her left hip.
Casper Police Chief Keith McPheeters addressed demonstrators prior to the march, explaining some of the precautions that the city has taken ahead of the vent.
This story will be updated.
Follow local government reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @morganhwrites
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!