Hundreds march through downtown Casper in silence to protest killing of George Floyd

As of 12:50 p.m., the protest has remained entirely peaceful, which one of the event's organizers, Tanner Ewald, noted as the event neared its end.

"They thought we would be violent, we weren’t violent.” Ewald said, before making a final call to action for people to continue advocating for change after the day’s events.

The crowd continued to swell as the event went on. Protesters spilled onto David Street in both directions between the Hall of Justice and the Casper City Hall.

"Black is beautiful, not criminal," read one protester's sign Wednesday. "Hands up don't shoot" read another, which honored other black men and women killed or abused by law enforcement.

The protest came alongside others nationally in the wake of a Minneapolis police killing of Floyd, a handcuffed black man. In video captured by bystanders, the officer, Derek Chauvin, can be seen pushing his knee against Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes.

The Minneapolis agency fired Chauvin and three other police officers involved. Chauvin has been charged with two felonies, including second-degree murder. Authorities on Wednesday said they planned to file charges against the three other officers.