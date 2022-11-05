Husband-wife duo opens soda shop in Mills

The soda shop craze — which has its roots in Utah — has moved into Casper.

Husband-and-wife duo Perry and Ana Dayton opened Soda Springs Drinks in Mills on Oct. 22. They noticed how well soda shops were doing in Utah, where they’re originally from, as well in states such as Arizona and Idaho. If people flocked to get flavored drinks in places such as Boise, which has a cold climate similar to Wyoming’s, then a soda business could do well in Casper, they surmised.

And they just like soft drinks, they said.

“It’s simple, it’s fun and people enjoy it,” Ana said.

This is their first business venture together, one they have been thinking about for almost a year. It took a long time to get the location and details worked out.

Their menu is expansive: They stock both Pepsi and Coke products, soda water, Red Bulls and cream soda, and they have over 36 syrups and several different types of creamers. They also have started selling hot chocolate and cookies as the temperatures slip further down the thermometer.

The couple also do drink-of-the-day posts on their social media. They have punch cards, which have already earned their customers 13 free drinks. Soon, they’ll add stroopwafels, a type of light cookie with a waffle pattern that originates from Pennsylvania.

Though customers can make whatever drink-syrup-creamer combination they want, Soda Springs does have its own drinks, with names catering to a kind of tongue-in-cheek humor: Big Chungus, Princess Consuela, Flirty & Dirty.

“It was kind of late when we came up with them,” Perry said. “I even asked people online for suggestions for names and I got like 4,000 suggestions.”

Even on a chilly, windy Friday, Soda Springs Drinks is busy. Ana takes orders and completes transactions at the first window of the shed-like structure (which they spent six months looking for and have done renovations to). While people order, she writes down the specifications on Styrofoam cups (all branded with stickers) and then hands each one to Perry, who makes the drinks quickly enough that by the time the customer has pulled around to the second window on the other side, their order is ready.

Not only did they open the shop itself, they also open the business each morning, too. Their other three employees, all teenagers, arrive in the afternoon to close, but the mornings are their time to spend together. This also allows them to to spend time with their four kids later in the day.

“Luckily, we like each other most of the time,” Perry said jokingly.

Though Soda Springs Drinks is still young, they already have regulars — eight or 10 people who have been there “every single day,” Perry said.

They want to expand, too. Food trucks in the lot next to the building in the summer. Another location in Casper. Ana used the word “when” and not “if” when she talked about that idea.

“The community of Casper, Mills and Evansville — they’ve been so supportive,” she said. “I’m just so happy to have opened a business here, because it’s been a big community support, so we appreciate it.”