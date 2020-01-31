I-80 crash involves 24 vehicles including 19 commercial trucks and a highway patrol vehicle

A collision involving two commercial trucks on Interstate 80 triggered a wreck that involved 24 vehicles, the highway patrol reported Friday.

The crash occurred at 7:45 a.m. between Laramie and Cheyenne. A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper had stopped to check on a driver who slid off the road when the two trucks collided, the patrol reported.

One of the trucks hit the trooper’s vehicle. The subsequent chain-reaction crash involved 24 vehicles.

The crash resulted in the closure of Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne — the second time that stretch of highway closed in less than a day.

Blowing snow resulted in poor visibility in the area. The stretch of highway was not expected to reopen for 10 to 12 hours, according to WYDOT.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Meanwhile, in western Wyoming, Interstate 80 remained closed Friday between Rock Springs and Rawlins.