Iconic downtown Wells Fargo building sold to investment group

An investment group has bought the iconic Wells Fargo bank building on First Street in downtown Casper. Realtor Chuck Hawley confirmed that the building — often affectionately referred to as "the onion" and "the eggbeater" — had been sold, and property records show an investment group with ties to the Natrona County Republican Party chairman bought the building Dec. 20.

Property records tie the investment group, Tri Opportunity Investment Group LLC, to Joe McGinley, chair of the county party, and his wife, Diane. Neither McGinley responded to emails or calls for comment, leaving the plans for the building unclear. Hawley said he could not divulge any information about the new owners, except that they have plans for a "new development" at the location.

The historic bank building was built in 1964, originally as a Wyoming National Bank. It was designed by a prominent Denver architect. The tower that accompanies the bank building was put up in 1968 and designed by Casper architect Harold Engstrom. It too is considered a city landmark — even gracing Casper’s “WyoCity” logo. At the time of its assembly, it was the world’s tallest pylon-type time-temperature display and has been regarded as the introduction of avant-garde architecture in the city.