In red Wyoming, this Democratic lawmaker earned bipartisan respect

Scott, the Natrona County lawmaker, remembers Wilkins’ big issue was excluding groceries from the sales tax. While campaigning on the issue, she would push a cart through grocery stores and talk with shoppers about the tax.

“And she didn’t need those things she put in the cart,” Scott said. “When she’d talked to everybody in the store, she pushed the cart off in a corner and just departed. And then they had to restock the shelves. And I understand the grocery stores were kind of mad at her, but they didn’t dare do anything about it.”

Scott remembers Wilkins’ skill maneuvering through the legislative process. He once watcher her kill a right-to-records bill that concerned her for its lack of privacy protections — including one important to Kimball herself, who never revealed how old she was, Scott said.

“Why, if this bill were to pass, they could print my age in the newspapers,” he recalled her saying.

“And that bill, it went down like a dead heifer,” Scott said.

Wilkins’ contributions to Wyoming led to the establishment of a state park that bears her name on what had been her ranch outside of Casper. In a bit of irony, the bill establishing that park was Scott’s second to become law.

“It was a fitting honor for Edness, for having served as many years as she did,” he said.

