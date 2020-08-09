In their own words: Bar Nunn Town Council 2 years

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Daniel Wolosin

Why are you the best candidate for the job?

Passion for our community.

What are the most pressing issues facing our community? How will you address them?

Expanding and infrastructure.

Talking with the community and working with the council to make wise decisions for the community.

How should local government deal with revenue declines due to the economic downturn?

We cannot spend what we don’t have, and when income is on the decline, making cuts to keep the books out of the red is a must.

