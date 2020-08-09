You have permission to edit this article.
In their own words: Bar Nunn Town Council 2 years
In their own words: Bar Nunn Town Council 2 years

Daniel Wolosin

Why are you the best candidate for the job?

Passion for our community.

What are the most pressing issues facing our community? How will you address them?

Expanding and infrastructure.

Talking with the community and working with the council to make wise decisions for the community.

How should local government deal with revenue declines due to the economic downturn?

We cannot spend what we don’t have, and when income is on the decline, making cuts to keep the books out of the red is a must.

