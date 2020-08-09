In their own words: Bar Nunn Town Council 4 years

Peter Boyer
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
I feel like I best represent the values of the community I serve. I believe in the least amount of government intrusion necessary into the citizens’ life while still being able to provide leadership, justice and equality of opportunity. I love Bar Nunn, I love Wyoming and I love this great nation. All that being said, there may be someone better qualified than me; if there is vote for them, if there isn’t vote for me. I care more about having the right person on town council than I do about my own interests.
What are the most pressing issues facing our community? How will you address them?
Right now we’re trying to deal with vandalism. A couple of things we are doing is putting up security cameras in the parks and also starting a police force. As always the best ally we have in this situation is the citizens themselves. Police can’t be everywhere at once and cameras can be avoided. But the citizens, if united in a cause, can change things overnight.
How should local government deal with revenue declines due to the economic downturn?
Cut spending if necessary. That should be the first and last answer to all budget shortfalls. Raising taxes on the citizen isn’t even an option.
Steven ClarkWhy are you the best candidate for the job?
I truly love Bar Nunn. It has been a wonderful community to raise my family. I’ve served the residents of Bar Nunn for the past 5 years and have enjoyed helping shape the town to what it is today. I truly care about our town and want to continue helping it move forward. With the experience I have gained being on town council, I can help expedite the pressing issues. I live by the Code of the West and will protect our constitutional rights.
What are the most pressing issues facing our community? How will you address them?
Currently we are struggling with vandalism and the security of our residents property. I would like to focus on working towards enhanced safety and security with a possible police department in the future. Additionally, the town is in need of road repairs. I am committed to helping maintain the proper fiscally responsible budget for the necessary repairs and maintenance. Our town is continuing to grow with young families who need more variety of recreational ares. I am working with current council to have a splash pad built along with walking paths. I will also work towards having a community center built for the enjoyment of the residents.
How should local government deal with revenue declines due to the economic downturn?
Public servants must be responsible with the people’s money. As a town, we have been fiscally responsible and prepared for rainy days. For the next budget year the state has recommended a 10% budget reduction. I have helped council reduce the budget beyond the recommended 10% without impact to the town and residents.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!