In their own words: Bar Nunn Town Council 4 years

Peter Boyer

Why are you the best candidate for the job?

I feel like I best represent the values of the community I serve. I believe in the least amount of government intrusion necessary into the citizens’ life while still being able to provide leadership, justice and equality of opportunity. I love Bar Nunn, I love Wyoming and I love this great nation. All that being said, there may be someone better qualified than me; if there is vote for them, if there isn’t vote for me. I care more about having the right person on town council than I do about my own interests.

What are the most pressing issues facing our community? How will you address them?

Right now we’re trying to deal with vandalism. A couple of things we are doing is putting up security cameras in the parks and also starting a police force. As always the best ally we have in this situation is the citizens themselves. Police can’t be everywhere at once and cameras can be avoided. But the citizens, if united in a cause, can change things overnight.

How should local government deal with revenue declines due to the economic downturn?