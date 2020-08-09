In their own words: Casper City Council Ward I

We are facing one of the biggest revenue shortfalls in our city and state that we have seen in some time. Our city has wasted a lot of money on senseless purchases and made poor financial decisions with what seems to be little accountability. I aim to change that, be fiscally responsible so that our city will not only survive this shortfall, but come out of it prepared to take care of our city and its people in the future.

There are going to be very hard decisions that will have to be made. We have had tremendous revenue during this last boom, it is easy to spend money when it is plentiful. It is not easy, but necessary, to make cuts and rein in budgets among the departments in the city. The department heads will be held accountable for the spending and the cuts once the budget is announced. I would love to see the personal checkbooks of some of the people who have made financial decisions for this city in the past! You can’t and should not spend what you don’t have and money should always be saved for days like these that are quickly coming upon us. Decisions like those that are forthcoming are not easy, and often unpopular, but keeping this city running and in the black for the foreseeable future is imperative. I can and will help make those necessary decisions so that our people still have a place to call home!