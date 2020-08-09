In their own words: Casper City Council Ward I

Margaret Bloom
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
I have run a business in Casper for 15 years. Through recessions and tough economic times, we have been able to remain healthy. This has required tough decisions and tight budgeting. On a daily basis, I am required to listen to my employees and customers and work with them to establish both short-term and long-term resolutions. We need people on the City Council who are willing to listen and seriously weigh the information provided from those in the community that are directly affected by the City Council’s decisions.
What are the most pressing issues facing our community? How will you address them?
By and large, we have a wonderful community and are very fortunate to have certain benefits such as no city or state taxes (sans the optional 1%), no taxes on groceries and a very caring community. Casper is a rarity in this regard.
If I were to choose an area for improvement, it would be the follow-through of justice. There seems to be a frustration that the jail roster shows the same names, over and over. There seems to be a frustration that there is no real accountability beyond an arrest. This may also be construed as a lack of support for front-line officers from their leaders. Throughout the years, I have found that, as a victim of crime, interaction with law enforcement ends at the initial contact. It is frustrating to live in a community that will arrest an individual for distribution of narcotics, but see that individual at the grocery store six months later. In June, a gentleman was arrested during a traffic-related incident with 16 prior DUIs. In September, a juvenile shot another young man, with no apparent consequence. It would appear that the responsibility for community safety falls upon law enforcement, yet becomes impotent past the initial arrest.
To address this specific issue, support from the Chief of Police and the District Attorney’s office may need to be evaluated.
How should local government deal with revenue declines due to the economic downturn?
Another pressing issue is the City budget. Upon reviewing the budget at the Casperwy.gov website, it appears that notable cuts have been made to the budget. One item that was a red flag, for me, was that the City Manager’s office has three employees and a payroll budget of $543,927. As all city employees are being faced with mandatory furloughs, perhaps that line item could be looked at. Another possible budget option might be forgoing completely redoing roads and primarily addressing pothole repairs, until the economy improves. Not all projects are imperative. Some can wait. It is my understanding that there is a “rainy day fund” that could also assist in meeting payroll.
Bruce Henry Knell Jr.
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
I am a stand-up man, I have integrity, I try my very best to do the right thing every time. So many in politics forget who they are working for, I will listen to all sides and do my best to represent the majority of the folks in Casper. I can’t and won’t be bought, I will not and do not believe in all of the government control and infringement of rights on our people. I have recently sold my business and I am good at being fair and just to all people. I will represent you fairly and I am big on accountability. I am the one you want to be with in the trenches when things get tough!
What are the most pressing issues facing our community? How will you address them?
We are facing one of the biggest revenue shortfalls in our city and state that we have seen in some time. Our city has wasted a lot of money on senseless purchases and made poor financial decisions with what seems to be little accountability. I aim to change that, be fiscally responsible so that our city will not only survive this shortfall, but come out of it prepared to take care of our city and its people in the future.
How should local government deal with revenue declines due to the economic downturn?
There are going to be very hard decisions that will have to be made. We have had tremendous revenue during this last boom, it is easy to spend money when it is plentiful. It is not easy, but necessary, to make cuts and rein in budgets among the departments in the city. The department heads will be held accountable for the spending and the cuts once the budget is announced. I would love to see the personal checkbooks of some of the people who have made financial decisions for this city in the past! You can’t and should not spend what you don’t have and money should always be saved for days like these that are quickly coming upon us. Decisions like those that are forthcoming are not easy, and often unpopular, but keeping this city running and in the black for the foreseeable future is imperative. I can and will help make those necessary decisions so that our people still have a place to call home!
Amber Pollock
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
Ability to absorb and synthesize information. Creative problem solver. Innovative, focused on securing a future for Casper. Track record of commitment to the community. Experience in business, economic development, education and community building.
What are the most pressing issues facing our community? How will you address them?
The Economy — Our state and community are being confronted with an extraordinarily difficult economic outlook. Sweeping cuts at the state level will have many implications on the opportunities and quality of life in Casper. We will have to take a hard look at what we value in our community to ensure we make financial decisions that reflect those values. I have lived here my entire life and have shown my commitment to the future of this community through my work in both the private business and nonprofit sectors. I have a relatively broad background in the economic issues the state is facing and will bring a knowledgeable perspective to the council as well as a commitment to put a forward-thinking vision for Casper at the center of my decision-making.
Strength of our Community — It is critical in the trying times to come, that we not lose sight of the health of our community. If we are to find a way forward, we must dedicate attention to strengthening our community fabric. I believe that we are our best when we think broadly about what it means to
