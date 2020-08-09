In their own words: Casper City Council Ward II

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Edis Allen

Why are you the best candidate for the job?

I am bringing practical business wisdom. With the Council issuing guidelines about who can and cannot be open, and under what criteria. It’s important that council members shaping decisions have genuine empathy for the challenges of business. Members should also understand that all businesses are essential and trust in the ability of individual Casper citizens to make choices and be free to take the risks that are right for them.

What are the most pressing issues facing our community? How will you address them?

Casper is a great community. We enjoy a great relationship with our police. We know many of them by name. Local government has every reason to believe the citizens of Casper will do the right thing without a new law or ordnance. It’s is important we protect Casper form becoming a place where you fear getting a ticket every time your park your car on a public street or give aid to a sick cat. I’ll work to keep Casper a place where individual freedom is not suffocated by ordinance and regulation.

How should local government deal with revenue declines due to the economic downturn?