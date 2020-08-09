In their own words: Casper City Council Ward II

Edis Allen
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
I am bringing practical business wisdom. With the Council issuing guidelines about who can and cannot be open, and under what criteria. It’s important that council members shaping decisions have genuine empathy for the challenges of business. Members should also understand that all businesses are essential and trust in the ability of individual Casper citizens to make choices and be free to take the risks that are right for them.
What are the most pressing issues facing our community? How will you address them?
Casper is a great community. We enjoy a great relationship with our police. We know many of them by name. Local government has every reason to believe the citizens of Casper will do the right thing without a new law or ordnance. It’s is important we protect Casper form becoming a place where you fear getting a ticket every time your park your car on a public street or give aid to a sick cat. I’ll work to keep Casper a place where individual freedom is not suffocated by ordinance and regulation.
How should local government deal with revenue declines due to the economic downturn?
You can’t spend money you don’t have and there are some things you can’t live without. In the July 14th council meeting of this year, the Council delayed a project to put up shiny new signs leading to the hot spots of Casper for budget reasons. This was wise. However, also presented during this meeting in a “high level” manor by out-of-town consultants was the Casper public utilities and solid waste strategic plans. Both plans sound incredibly expensive and will take years in scope. Both plans were given the nod to move forward (in the same sentence) without any questioning as to how the plans could be adjusted to fit the current budget environment.
Kenneth Bates
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
I work diligently to consider how what we do on Council will affect each resident in Casper and those who visit or frequent our city. I made a commitment to be present at all council sessions, and to date I have not missed any. I respond to all contacts from others believing that if they took the time to reach out to me, I need to take the time to respond. I’m there to represent you. Being one of nine members restricts how much I can do, so I won’t make promises I can’t keep. I will do my best to represent the residents of Casper, be present and to respond whether I agree with you or not. With me, your voice is always heard. Your voice counts.
What are the most pressing issues facing our community? How will you address them?
Casper struggles with economic stability. While I have loved seeing small, private businesses open in Casper, we need a few larger businesses or corporations to relocate to Casper to help with its economic diversity. Council needs to hold CAEDA accountable to their stated goal.
Casper has a few areas that are always operating in the red. We need to evaluate the best way to work with those areas, like Hogadon. We need a manager with vision for how to better utilize the area, or we need to consider privatizing it. The citizens should not have to pay for something that cannot carry its own weight.
Casper’s streets need help. We need to work with our streets department to find a way to better serve our community and get roads like Honeysuckle repaired or replaced in a timely manner.
How should local government deal with revenue declines due to the economic downturn?
Casper’s recent budget cuts and furloughs are a great start. Council needs to continue to trust its City Manager and department heads to make the necessary budget cuts. Council needs to evaluate all projects, allowing those that already have allocated funds (like the trails) to continue with their project and denying projects that do not have allocated funds when funds are not available.
Alternative sources of income can be explored, but increasing taxes is not a good plan. Many are already struggling; increasing their tax burden will not help our city recover or thrive. Casper can better stabilize its economy by recruiting a few larger businesses that do not depend on oil, coal or gas. Doing so would help stabilize our job sources.
Kyle Gamroth
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
You would be hard-pressed to find a candidate more civic-minded. I volunteer for numerous nonprofits, advocate for what I believe to be important issues and go out of my way to stay educated on the events and activities taking place in our city. I will do my homework, and every decision I make as a councilman will be well-informed and considerate of all perspectives. I am open-minded and willing to shift my opinion, but data-driven and results-oriented.
What are the most pressing issues facing our community? How will you address them?
Obviously the reduction in sales tax and other revenue this year is going to be a real challenge; one that overshadows all others. But there are two other, more abstract issues that I’ve been thinking a lot about. One is the belief I have that local leaders should remain focused on local issues. Rather than divide citizens by talking about the superficial or irrelevant, they should bring them together by working out local solutions to local problems. Here is an exercise. Go to every candidate’s Facebook page. Do they focus on local matters or do they spend their time debating friends about every national controversy? What sort of mindset are they going to bring to their elected position?
I also believe that moving forward, communication between Council members and the public will be paramount. I plan on being creative and experimental with my community outreach efforts. I liked Jesse Morgan’s “coffee w/ a councilman” idea and will hold other similar events to increase accessibility. I also plan on holding Facebook Live Q&A’s, producing short videos on the current work of council and creating other content that highlights the positive things going on in this community.
How should local government deal with revenue declines due to the economic downturn?
The city has already frozen wages and implemented a furlough program for its employees, among other measures. These are difficult decisions but ones I agree with considering the financial outlook. More difficult decisions are sure to follow, yet it’s always hard to predict ahead of time what those are. That being said, I promise to spend the city’s money how I spend my own: frugally and with careful deliberation. I will weigh the cost and benefit of every decision, balancing the requirement that our city spend within its means while protecting as much as possible the programs and services our citizens deem most necessary. I will be fiscally conservative yet maintain the quality of life we are all used (to the greatest extent possible).
Lisa Engebresten
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
I am a Casper native and a small business owner.
What are the most pressing issues facing our community? How will you address them?
Unsafe Structures Ordinance: as a realtor and property manager we need a clear definition of what habitable is. The City Council passed the ordinance without a clear definition which will create more confusion in the public.
Overspending — While city employees are being asked to take unpaid time off, I want to look at the current spending and see where we can cut costs.
How should local government deal with revenue declines due to the economic downturn?
Cut special projects and overspending. The city has historically spent taxpayers’ money on purchasing properties at a very high price and then trading or selling them off very low. This is taxpayer money and money should be spent with a conscience.
