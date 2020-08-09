In their own words: Casper City Council Ward III

How should local government deal with revenue declines due to the economic downturn?

From legislation passed during the last session, local government has more options for local sales tax additions similar to the current “fifth cent.” However, before going down that road (and hopefully not making that turn) we need to look hard at where we are currently spending the people’s money. As an example, I know the citizens of Casper like the trail system. It was recently stated in the Star-Tribune that I did not like trails. That was an incorrect conclusion. I like the trail system as much as others. However, in uncertain economic times, we do not need to be spending taxpayer money expanding the trail system while freezing employee wages, furloughing employees and deferring $2.9 million in infrastructure repairs and replacements.

Michael McIntosh

Why are you the best candidate for the job?