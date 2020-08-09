In their own words: Casper City Council Ward III

Steve Cathey
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
I have been in private business since 1977 working for a major oil company for 17 years, then starting my own oil and gas consulting business in 1994. I have seen the booms and busts in the business and have survived through both the expansion of the booms and the contraction of the busts. The booms are easy. It is managing through the busts that require sound business management and being able to make the hard, not necessarily popular, decisions to keep the doors open. I have been able to do that and that type of decision making is what is needed on the City Council.
What are the most pressing issues facing our community? How will you address them?
One of the issues is money, government accounting and how monies are allocated/committed and spent. We tried to inform the public via “The Council Minute” (which was my idea) on K2 TV as a public service announcement but management after a few episodes, dropped the idea. Unfortunately, there is so much false information on social media it is hard to trust, so I am still looking for options to transmit factual information to the public in a timely manner. Another issue is traffic and the lack of personal responsibility in the use of mobile devices, following speed limits, running of red lights and following double left turn signage and lane usage. I really would not like to pressure the police department for tougher enforcement but …
How should local government deal with revenue declines due to the economic downturn?
From legislation passed during the last session, local government has more options for local sales tax additions similar to the current “fifth cent.” However, before going down that road (and hopefully not making that turn) we need to look hard at where we are currently spending the people’s money. As an example, I know the citizens of Casper like the trail system. It was recently stated in the Star-Tribune that I did not like trails. That was an incorrect conclusion. I like the trail system as much as others. However, in uncertain economic times, we do not need to be spending taxpayer money expanding the trail system while freezing employee wages, furloughing employees and deferring $2.9 million in infrastructure repairs and replacements.
Michael McIntosh
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
As a Casper native, I have a lifetime of love for the people in our community. I have a deep understanding of what our people deal with in their lives. As a local business owner, I have over 20 years as a financial and management consultant, and I have guided many small business owners in Casper to create businesses that thrive; this gives me a unique perspective on how city government can help or hurt local businesses. My background in business and finance is well suited to handle the city’s money responsibly. Through my past experiences serving on several Boards, including President of the Board for Wyoming Housing Network and Treasurer for Joshua’s Storehouse, I have been able to serve a wide variety of my fellow Casperites. My years of involvement in our community through the Rotary Club of Casper as well as through our church and family, has prepared me for this next step in serving the people of Casper.
What are the most pressing issues facing our community? How will you address them?
Some of the issues facing Casper at this time are a high crime rate due to the meth addiction in our city, rising unemployment and the COVID-19 shutdown bankrupting small businesses and devastating our city budget. Serving as a City Councilman, I will listen to the concerns of our citizens and work together with other council members to find the best solutions possible for these issues. As a business owner, I will share my knowledge and experience to help us find solutions that will work in the real world, not just on paper.
How should local government deal with revenue declines due to the economic downturn?
As Casper deals with revenue declines, we will have to face difficult decisions head-on in order to protect the livelihoods of our citizens. It is paramount in these times that we, as Casper leaders, are mindful of how these decisions affect every citizen in our city. With my background in accounting and business, I know that I will be an asset during these discussions.
Woody Warren
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
During my time as a Retail Manager, I have learned that in order to run a successful business, you have to listen to your people. You have to make their voices heard, then take their ideas and concerns, and make them actionable. One must serve. I have been a successful manager for 17 years (13 of them in Casper), and will translate the idea of “Servant Leadership” to the office if elected.
What are the most pressing issues facing our community? How will you address them?
I believe the most pressing issue facing our community is to attract and retain new business. As it stands right now, we have too many local restrictions (government involvement), on who can and will sustain a successful enterprise. Taking a hard look at our codes and zoning ordinances, examining which ones are still viable and what ordinances are holding us back is vitally necessary. We need to make some tough calls as a community, and we need to do them together!
How should local government deal with revenue declines due to the economic downturn?
We need to take a hard look on how to bring in and sustain both local business while trying to attract new businesses. If the recent downturn has taught us anything, it is time to rethink the city’s business model.
