In their own words: Mills Town Council

In principle, I would not be in favor of increasing the tax burden on Mills residents or businesses. I would vote to reduce the scope of our municipal government and cut the town’s budget as required before I would vote to increase taxes. With COVID-19 and other world events suppressing the economy, it is my feeling that the best thing Mills can do to help the people and businesses of our town succeed is to stay out of the way.

What are the most pressing issues facing our community? How will you address them?

The biggest issues our community face are related to the depressed economy from COVID-19 and the struggling oil market. I would address those issues by acting in government to make life easier for people and business, not more difficult. Our government should do everything it can to ensure our community can survive this recession.

How should local government deal with revenue declines due to the economic downturn?

The knee-jerk reaction government has to falling revenue is to find some other way to squeeze money out of its residents. Rather than do that, I would promote cutting the town budget and reducing services accordingly. If the people are barely scraping by, then so should the government.

Sara McCarthy