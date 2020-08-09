In their own words: Mills Town Council

Weston Hubele
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
I grew up in Thermopolis. After graduating high school I attended the University of Wyoming, where I earned a degree in chemical engineering. Since then, I have been working in the energy industry in an engineering capacity.
I want voters to choose me because of my strong conservative views and my willingness to discuss those views with the public. I believe in small, controlled government. I believe the laws of our town should reflect our proud Wyoming identity. I believe it is the patriotic duty of every citizen to hold their government to a higher standard, and to be critical of their government. I am very familiar with the U.S. Constitution and the Wyoming Constitution, as every person seeking political office should be. I would ask questions and encourage debate among the city council, and would not be a ‘rubber stamp’ councilman.
I believe the role of government is not to create business or to create a growth in population, but to provide a stable environment that enables us all to thrive. The best thing our town can do to help people and business succeed is to have reasonable laws that enable our community to succeed. If the laws of our town are readily accessible and fair, people will want to move here and businesses will thrive.
In principle, I would not be in favor of increasing the tax burden on Mills residents or businesses. I would vote to reduce the scope of our municipal government and cut the town’s budget as required before I would vote to increase taxes. With COVID-19 and other world events suppressing the economy, it is my feeling that the best thing Mills can do to help the people and businesses of our town succeed is to stay out of the way.
What are the most pressing issues facing our community? How will you address them?
The biggest issues our community face are related to the depressed economy from COVID-19 and the struggling oil market. I would address those issues by acting in government to make life easier for people and business, not more difficult. Our government should do everything it can to ensure our community can survive this recession.
How should local government deal with revenue declines due to the economic downturn?
The knee-jerk reaction government has to falling revenue is to find some other way to squeeze money out of its residents. Rather than do that, I would promote cutting the town budget and reducing services accordingly. If the people are barely scraping by, then so should the government.
Sara McCarthy
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
I have been on the council for 4 years. I know the ins and outs of what has happened in the last few years. I will continue to see important projects through to the end and help make Mills a better place.
What are the most pressing issues facing our community? How will you address them?
Getting the community involved in meetings and town events. I will address it by supporting the televised meeting idea and answering any questions that the residents have.
How should local government deal with revenue declines due to the economic downturn?
By cutting their budgets down where they can and no frivolous spending. Getting grants for special projects and bring in new businesses.
Bradley Neumiller
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
Because of my land surveying background I have the understanding of getting our construction projects done in a timely and efficient manner. I have experience in managing budgets, site development and managing of projects that I feel would be beneficial to the town as we grow.
What are the most pressing issues facing our community? How will you address them?
Spending and city maintenance are two things that I see as pressing issues. I would promote timely project management to cut down on cost and allowing for more cleanup and maintenance projects around the town.
How should local government deal with revenue declines due to the economic downturn?
Right now, we should be concentrating on the maintenance of the infrastructure and cutting back on new development until revenue stabilizes and the economy comes back. We should look at some diversification of businesses to minimize future downturns.
