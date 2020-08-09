In their own words: Natrona County Commissioner

As a local government, we must live within our means and focus on funding safety, infrastructure and mandated services first. Moving forward, a top priority will be to continue to advocate for the direct distribution dollars allocated by the State of Wyoming, PILT funds and other federal sources as well as grants to keep our budget as stable as possible with the fluctuation in sales and use tax. Managing expenses and streamlining processes to reduce costs will also be critical to maintaining a balanced budget.

Dave North (Republican)

I am one of the best candidates running for Natrona County Commissioner for the following reasons. Since moving to Wyoming 34 years ago, I have acquired a variety of knowledge and understanding of several political and economic topics specific to Wyoming and Natrona County. In addition, my constant involvement and commitment to Natrona County has provided me with a strong platform of experiences to pull from when serving in this role. Some of the experience I speak to includes working for the Game and Fish Department and Amoco Refinery until the golf course was completed. I then started an Environmental and Safety Consulting business where I had contracts with all of the major oil and gas producers within Wyoming. Last year, I became the Fire Chief of Mills and have been able to put my extensive background to work to maintain and improve department operations. Further, it is important to note that I am the only candidate that has worked along others to physically repair or rebuild some of the facilities on Casper Mountain within the Parks system. Another important role I have held was when I was elected as President of the Platte River Rod and Gun Club 7 years ago, where I encouraged groups like the 4-H program, Patriot Guard and others in promoting shooting sports. Also, I am a pro 2nd Amendment supporter and private property rights candidate, and have openly endorsed term limits and will not serve for more than 2 terms.