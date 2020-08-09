In their own words: Natrona County Commissioner

Kevin Christopherson (Republican)
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
I am completely invested in seeing Natrona County prosper. I have made Natrona County my home my entire life, where I have owned and operated my family’s trucking company for the past 45 years, purchased land and served as a trustee for the Natrona County School District. While on the school board, I have been involved a member of the Wyoming school board and two years as chair, the BOCES board, the Joint Powers board and the WHSSA board. I have always been a leader and an excellent team member. I fight for what I think is right, regardless of outside pressure. I show up for meetings, volunteer for other committee assignments and believe that Natrona County deserves someone who will work hard for its citizens.
What are the most pressing issues facing our community? How will you address them?
The most pressing issue facing our community is keeping the budget balanced for future economic downturns. My philosophy is to remain debt-free and save for the future. That philosophy has allowed me to help my company be debt-free since 2001 and prepare the school board for future economic downturns. I’ve survived several busts, and it’s way easier if there is a decent savings to help get through the tough times. Of course, in the coming years, if the oilfield does not recover fast, we will see less income from decreasing property taxes. I have a good record on the school board of reducing expenditures and cutting wasteful programs, while at the same time valuing our employees. Right now, getting everyone back to work and getting our kids safely into school this fall is paramount to me.
How should local government deal with revenue declines due to the economic downturn?
While on the school board, I advocated for savings during the fat times so we could weather the lean. We put $500,000 into savings every year and now we are in a good position to face the coming cuts. No one was laid off and all employees received their annual raises. We did this by carefully looking at every position when we had a retirement or separation, to determine if we could live without replacing them. We also looked at programs that were no longer being fully utilized and some of them had to go away. I believe in my employees’ judgement and know, if asked, each department head would give us a list of what programs or expenditures they could live without or with reductions. It’s always better if the cuts come from the bottom up.
Jerry Cook (Republican)
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
I’m a Natrona County native, born & raised here in Casper. I currently serve on the Casper Alcova Irrigation District board as the Treasurer, where I work to oversee the daily operations of a staff of approximately 10 to 15 employees and watch over an annual budget of nearly two million dollars.
I have been a successful business owner since 2000, when my wife and I started our construction company and again when we purchased our farm west of Casper, back in 2005.
If elected, I’ll work to loosen regulations and get our county back to simpler times. The time of ever-growing, restrictive policies perpetrated on our residents ends in November.
As Commissioner, I will work to optimize our county functions & facilities to ensure that we will always provide the best for our residents while bringing in additional revenue.
What are the most pressing issues facing our community? How will you address them?
Job killing regulations: i.e., zoning, building regulations & permitting. We are currently on a path for permitting projects that often takes months to complete. This is completely unacceptable and as Commissioner I would aim to have a handle on this immediately.
We are driving businesses away from our county for their fear of being ultimately rejected by our Planning Department. We have got to get back to more common-sense policies that both protect the community and allow for expansion of other businesses.
How should local government deal with revenue declines due to the economic downturn?
We have all had to make financial sacrifices in our businesses and personal lives; our local government should be no exception. As Commissioner I’ll work to tighten our budget and remove unnecessary spending.
In addition, there’s simply no excuse why we are not utilizing our county fairgrounds & other facilities to their utmost potential. If given the opportunity, I’ll work to bring in revenue-building events back to our fairgrounds and rebuild the dilapidated facility that it has become.
As a newly-elected county servant under distressed times, I’d welcome new ideas for money making events, i.e., drag racing strip, stock car racing, horse shows, horse racing, wake board & skiing competitions & boat racing. These are just a few ideas from residents that would bring income to our area. The possibilities are endless for our county.
If you want change for the better, please vote for Jerry Cook in our upcoming primary (August 18th), and general election (November 3rd). Thank you!
Vickery Fales Hall (Republican)
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
I believe in small government that is closest to the people, fiscal responsibility and that solutions are best found in the private sector. As a Wyoming native and Republican, these values were instilled in me at an early age. As a Natrona County Commissioner, I will work to promote small businesses, keep taxes low and reform county services to better serve county residents.
Having grown up on my family’s dude ranch, surrounded by federal lands, I understand the importance of our public lands as an economic driver for energy development, tourism and all aspects of multiple use.
I know how to face challenges and make difficult decisions. I am dedicated to Wyoming and optimistic about its future. I will be pragmatic in my approach to solutions, and will put in the hard work that is necessary to ensure that the Commission does its part to position Natrona County for a stronger future.
What are the most pressing issues facing our community? How will you address them?
The economic hardships facing families and businesses in Natrona County due to the shutdown and pandemic are not like previous busts. As we emerge from the current situation, I believe in our capacity to develop a diverse economy that is dependable and strong. We have the ability to capitalize on our energy, recreation, healthcare, agriculture and emerging technology sectors to grow business here.
However, this will require tough decisions. Key to getting back on track is making sure we do everything we can to make sure business can be open and students are able to return to school in the fall – while ensuring the safety of our friends and neighbors. This will take a coordinated effort as the Cowboy Code of Ethics states, we all “must do what needs to be done.”
As Commissioner, I will be strategic about both the cuts and investments in county services to preserve our quality of life and ensure Natrona County remains the great place where we are fortunate to live, work and raise our families.
How should local government deal with revenue declines due to the economic downturn?
Frankly, the county must do more with less. During my 18 years in the nonprofit sector, I have learned to be a problem solver and critical thinker. Limited resources mean collaboration and creativity are required to solve our most pressing issues. Further, Natrona County must work with the state and feds to reduce government regulations on our industries, especially energy, in order to raise the necessary revenues without increasing taxes.
Brook Kauffman (Republican)
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
When I was appointed to the Commission in 2019, my focus was a balanced budget, improving and maintaining our parks and recreational assets, protecting private property rights and supporting programs/ideas that create primary jobs for our neighbors. We’ve accomplished a great deal in the last 17 months but there is still more to do. If elected, I will continue work tirelessly for our residents – that means working together to find solutions and making decisions that drive exceptional outcomes. Our residents and future deserve it.
What are the most pressing issues facing our community? How will you address them?
As we look to the future, I see several challenges facing the county: volatility in revenue, succession planning for staff, deferred facility/road maintenance and updating our zoning regulations. The key to handling volatility in revenue will be to manage expenses and prioritize spending. Succession planning must be a priority for department heads so when there is turnover, we have a seamless continuation of services for the public. I would also like to see a 5-10-year facility/road maintenance plan so we can budget appropriately. And finally, after 20 years, it is critical we find funding to update our zoning regulations to match today’s building/development environment.
How should local government deal with revenue declines due to the economic downturn?
As a local government, we must live within our means and focus on funding safety, infrastructure and mandated services first. Moving forward, a top priority will be to continue to advocate for the direct distribution dollars allocated by the State of Wyoming, PILT funds and other federal sources as well as grants to keep our budget as stable as possible with the fluctuation in sales and use tax. Managing expenses and streamlining processes to reduce costs will also be critical to maintaining a balanced budget.
Dave North (Republican)
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
I am one of the best candidates running for Natrona County Commissioner for the following reasons. Since moving to Wyoming 34 years ago, I have acquired a variety of knowledge and understanding of several political and economic topics specific to Wyoming and Natrona County. In addition, my constant involvement and commitment to Natrona County has provided me with a strong platform of experiences to pull from when serving in this role. Some of the experience I speak to includes working for the Game and Fish Department and Amoco Refinery until the golf course was completed. I then started an Environmental and Safety Consulting business where I had contracts with all of the major oil and gas producers within Wyoming. Last year, I became the Fire Chief of Mills and have been able to put my extensive background to work to maintain and improve department operations. Further, it is important to note that I am the only candidate that has worked along others to physically repair or rebuild some of the facilities on Casper Mountain within the Parks system. Another important role I have held was when I was elected as President of the Platte River Rod and Gun Club 7 years ago, where I encouraged groups like the 4-H program, Patriot Guard and others in promoting shooting sports. Also, I am a pro 2nd Amendment supporter and private property rights candidate, and have openly endorsed term limits and will not serve for more than 2 terms.
What are the most pressing issues facing our community? How will you address them?
COVID-19 and the loss of revenue from the natural resources and tax base has not only changed the way we do business, but has also changed the revenue to the state and counties. The governor has requested a 10% cut in agencies, Casper has started a furlough program and we have lost a lot of business in our community already and others are struggling to recover. We need to work together with all entities and at all levels to get our economy moving again by supporting businesses, working with our citizens and reducing cost associated with services.
How should local government deal with revenue declines due to the economic downturn?
An important aspect and responsibility of a county commissioner is for them to constantly be informed and involved with county agency budgets. When agencies are mandated by statute and agency heads are requested to cut programs, it is important all aspects are considered before a final decision is made. If this is not adequate, then cuts will have to be made according to need and statutory requirements. Maintaining infrastructure and minimizing disruption of services will be the first priority during a reduced funding downturn.
Worth Christie (Republican)
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
With six candidates in the race for Natrona County Commissioner, I am sure we all feel we are the best one for the job. As a longtime resident of Wyoming and Natrona County and a retired successful businessman in Casper, I can bring several attributes to the commission that the other candidates can’t bring.
I have my full time to devote to the job. Each of the other’s have business or employment-related situations that require full-time responsibilities. This is especially important given that the commission is going to be responsible for hearing almost 3,000 tax appeals. It is estimated that those hearings could run into the year 2022.
I have no conflict of interest, i.e. ranching or accepting contributions from property tax appellants.
Aside from the COVID-19 virus, the most pressing issue facing our community and state is that of diversifying our economy. We need to create jobs and reduce the instability of boom and bust. We have a history of giving lip service to diversification during an energy bust and then doing nothing when the good times return. We need an economy that is multifaceted and not totally dependent on energy.
Should I be fortunate enough to represent you on the commission, I promise that I will give my full effort toward utilizing each of our attributes toward a diversified Natrona County. While I have some ideas that we can proceed with, I want your suggestions and ideas while we work to stabilize our economy.
Natrona County will see some loss of revenue during the next biennium. It is way too early to estimate the shortfall. It is important for our citizens to know that that the County Commission has no taxing authority. We are, however, somewhat fortunate in the fact that most of revenue is more stable than that of the state and cities. Should it become necessary, we will have to look at downsizing services and various budgets within the county. I do not think it is time to panic but we do have to be forward in our thinking.
I LISTEN – I RETURN PHONE CALLS – I AM ACCESSIBLE – AND GO POKES
