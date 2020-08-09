In their own words: Natrona County Coroner

Don Halberg
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
I have more than 25 years of extensive experience in the field of death investigations and law enforcement which, I feel, makes me a great asset to the Natrona County Coroner’s Office. I had the privilege of mentoring under Natrona County’s own “Doc” Thorpen and worked in our Coroner’s office for more than 12 years. During the more than four years that I worked in the King County Coroner’s Office in Seattle, because of a higher volume of cases, I was able to investigate thousands of death scenes, providing much more on-the-job experience than was available here in Casper (fortunately). For more than ten years I testified in court for grand juries and administrative hearings. I worked recovery efforts for large-scale disasters such as 9/11 World Trade Centers and Hurricane Katrina, which provided me with the experience to know what it takes to investigate deaths of such a magnitude. In addition to all of the above, I hold two college degrees, served in the Armed Forces and even worked investigating death scenes in foreign countries. I have a lot to offer Natrona County.
What are the most pressing issues facing our community? How will you address them?
I feel that one of the most important issues that affect the citizens of Natrona County is access to affordable healthcare, both physical and mental. The Coroner’s office is directly affected by the ramifications of this deficit in the cases of both suicides and natural deaths. I plan to confer with physicians, clinics and legislators to find solutions to healthcare matters in Natrona County, so that our citizens have their needs addressed before they come to the Coroner’s office.
How should local government deal with revenue declines due to the economic downturn?
As your elected Coroner, I plan to practice fiscal responsibility and act in a conservative manner. I expect to review current programs in place to ensure they provide value to Natrona County as a whole and not just benefit myself or my staff. Every program that I bring in will meet the same standard. Hard fiscal times are upon us and now is not the time for unnecessary spending of taxpayer dollars.
James Whipps
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
I am the best candidate for the job because of the experience that I bring to the job. I hold advanced credentials in death scene investigations. The Coroner, however, is much more than an investigator. I have thirty-plus years of experience in leading and managing teams, processes, operations and administration, both small and large scale. I have experience in building and managing budgets and department infrastructure. Whether it was with private industry, the military or the federal government, I have built a framework of diverse experience that gives me the ability to lead the Natrona County Coroner’s Office. Most importantly I have the experience of being the Coroner since September 2019 and and have done so successfully, maintaining and building upon the high standards that had been put in place by the former Coroner.
What are the most pressing issues facing our community? How will you address them?
The most pressing issue that my office can currently affect is finding a way to reduce the case load by reducing preventable deaths. This requires the Coroner to go beyond what is mandated by statute and build relationships with community partners. I have done this by being a member of the Natrona County Suicide Prevention Task force, the Child Justice Act Task Force, The Central Wyoming Healthcare Coalition and being appointed by Governor Gordon to his Council on Impaired Driving. More needs to be done in pushing for managed healthcare and preventable disease awareness and prevention.
How should local government deal with revenue declines due to the economic downturn?
Revenue declines affect everyone across the board. Elected officials need to continually seek innovative ways to reduce current operational costs while also looking for ways to replace or supplement lost income. On a department level this will mean tightening the belt as well as looking for grant opportunities and making current operations more efficient.
