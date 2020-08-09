In their own words: Natrona County Coroner

Don Halberg

I have more than 25 years of extensive experience in the field of death investigations and law enforcement which, I feel, makes me a great asset to the Natrona County Coroner’s Office. I had the privilege of mentoring under Natrona County’s own “Doc” Thorpen and worked in our Coroner’s office for more than 12 years. During the more than four years that I worked in the King County Coroner’s Office in Seattle, because of a higher volume of cases, I was able to investigate thousands of death scenes, providing much more on-the-job experience than was available here in Casper (fortunately). For more than ten years I testified in court for grand juries and administrative hearings. I worked recovery efforts for large-scale disasters such as 9/11 World Trade Centers and Hurricane Katrina, which provided me with the experience to know what it takes to investigate deaths of such a magnitude. In addition to all of the above, I hold two college degrees, served in the Armed Forces and even worked investigating death scenes in foreign countries. I have a lot to offer Natrona County.