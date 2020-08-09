In their own words: State House 1

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tyler Lindholm (Republican)

Why are you the best candidate for the job?

I have a proven track record of delivering deregulation and getting the government out of the way of small business. I will continue to advocate and prove my mettle for House District 1 as we lead the State.

The state is facing a $1.5 billion drop in revenue. What cuts or tax increases would you support to address this decline?

Every cut needs to be surgical in nature and very intentional. We have learned over the years that a flat percent cut is not only dangerous but leaves the responsibility to the agency. While agencies are certainly the experts in their area, we can not heap the responsibility of the Legislature on them. Any and all cuts that I support will be to cut specific areas and will be in tandem with finding efficiencies in our government’s performance. I will not be supporting any taxes until we have combed through our budget and cut expenses.

Nationally, many state legislatures have taken up police reform. Does the Wyoming Legislature need to address this issue?

First and foremost, I support our County Sheriff and city police throughout District 1. They have done a tremendous job, they will always have my support. I do support reforming civil asset forfeiture further in Wyoming and taking a hard look at qualified immunity. While these have not been issues in my district, other parts of the state have struggled with them and that is why it will be my responsibility to engage on these topics.

