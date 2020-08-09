In their own words: State House 10

Jennifer Burns (Republican)

I am the best candidate to represent Wyoming House District 10’s constituents and their ideals because I spend a great deal of time communicating and engaging in our local activities. These activities provide an opportunity for me to get to know my neighbors’ ideas and vision for Wyoming. Generally, I would like to see more diligent decision-making in the legislative body. I know I can contribute to this process. I have a Doctoral Degree in Nursing Systems, as well as a Masters Degree in Health Law. I am currently attending Harvard University and studying Public Policy Design and Innovation. I do my homework and I am passionate about my work. I will do the same as Representative for House District 10. I am running because I am a robust conservative Republican dedicated to good policy. I am eager to serve and I believe I will excel in this role on your behalf. I humbly ask for your support.

I support budget cuts but not tax increases. We need to look at raising grants funds from federal or private organizations. We are sorely inadequate in this area as a state entity. A bill is needed to create an official state director of “Grant Procurement and Management.” The power to host this position already exists; it is simply a matter of putting it into place. Wyoming is the state in last place to receive federal grant monies such as HRSA. We received a mere $14 million last year. This is because we have no single person to direct and coordinate these applications, of which many do not require matching funds from the state. Nevada created this office and raised its funds from about $30 million to $120 million in three years. That is serious money — we have to tap into it. More money means more services for my district and all Wyoming. This is a very economical idea that will have outstanding outcomes for us all in just a short amount of time.