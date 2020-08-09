In their own words: State House 11

Amy Spieker (Democrat)
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
As a public health professional, I am uniquely qualified to run this election cycle. Health is foundational to our economy. My field grapples with complex problems from budgets to housing, healthcare and equity. My training and practice make me an expert convener, listener and organizer. With these skills, I bring our community together, identify problems and implement solutions. This type of inclusive problem solving is needed in the Wyoming Legislature right now.
The state is facing a $1.5 billion drop in revenue. What cuts or tax increases would you support to address this decline?
Unfortunately, previous leadership has kicked this decision down the road far enough, there is no one solution to our vanishing extractive energy revenues. Wyoming must find new ways to increase state revenues, decrease our expenditures and responsibility use our savings to address the massive gap we currently face. Our approach must ensure the most vulnerable Wyomingites don’t bear the brunt of the burden. For example, the proposed repeal of the food tax exemption would punish lower income Wyomingites who have already been the most likely to endure unemployment and economic uncertainty during the pandemic. This method for raising revenue doesn’t reflect Wyoming’s values of caring for our neighbors.
Nationally, many state legislatures have taken up police reform. Does the Wyoming Legislature need to address this issue?
In health care, we treat the disease, not the symptom. My team at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center partnered with local law enforcement to bring that philosophy to criminal justice in Cheyenne.
Our program helps those facing addiction, mental health and other issues by connecting them with behavioral health experts. We aimed to reduce the burden on our officers, lower costs for taxpayers and help people in our community take steps toward a more productive, healthier life.
This is the approach I have used to research, develop and execute new programs and policies my whole career. It’s the approach you can expect from me toward all the challenges facing Wyoming as your state representative.
