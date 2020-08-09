In their own words: State House 11

Amy Spieker (Democrat)

As a public health professional, I am uniquely qualified to run this election cycle. Health is foundational to our economy. My field grapples with complex problems from budgets to housing, healthcare and equity. My training and practice make me an expert convener, listener and organizer. With these skills, I bring our community together, identify problems and implement solutions. This type of inclusive problem solving is needed in the Wyoming Legislature right now.

Unfortunately, previous leadership has kicked this decision down the road far enough, there is no one solution to our vanishing extractive energy revenues. Wyoming must find new ways to increase state revenues, decrease our expenditures and responsibility use our savings to address the massive gap we currently face. Our approach must ensure the most vulnerable Wyomingites don’t bear the brunt of the burden. For example, the proposed repeal of the food tax exemption would punish lower income Wyomingites who have already been the most likely to endure unemployment and economic uncertainty during the pandemic. This method for raising revenue doesn’t reflect Wyoming’s values of caring for our neighbors.